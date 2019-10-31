Farmmi Participates in China's Oldest and Largest International Exhibition to Develop Diversified International Markets

LISHUI, China, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced the Company is participating in China's oldest and largest international exhibition, the 126th China Import and Export Fair (www.cantonfair.org.cn) from October 31 to November 4, 2019 in Guangzhou, China (more popularly known as the Canton Fair), at booth No. 12.2J37.

The Canton Fair was founded in 1957 and is held twice a year, in the spring and autumn. It is an all-around international trade platform, showcasing an exhaustive list of products, supplies, devices, equipment across three distinct phases. The total area of the Canton Fair this time is about 1.185 million square meters; with over 60,000 exhibition booths, and nearly 25,000 exhibitors.

The Canton Fair attracts merchants from all over the world, and has become an important platform for companies to meet customers, introduce products, conduct industry exchanges and seek cooperation opportunities. Farmmi expects the Canton Fair will help its efforts to optimize its international market presence, and leverage Farmmi's comprehensive high-quality product solutions.

Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, stated, "The Canton Fair is an excellent platform for us to reach existing customers and new partners. We have built a strong brand and are known for adhering to the concept of scientific and technological innovation in developing green, ecological, health products. Our focus on quality and integrity has helped us establish our brand and sell products in more than 20 countries and regions, including China, the United States, Japan and Southeast Asia. Importantly, we have taken a very strategic and conservative approach to our expansion in order to ensure the high quality of our edible fungi and other healthy products."

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products.

