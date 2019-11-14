Farmmi Participates in Supply-Demand Matchmaking Conference of Second China International Import Expo

LISHUI, China, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced that, as a supplier invited by the Bank of China, the Company participated in the supply-demand matchmaking conference (the "Conference") of the Second China International Import Expo (the "Expo") in Shanghai from November 6 to 8, 2019. Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Expo. As an important part of the Expo, the Conference attracted thousands of enterprises from almost 90 countries and areas.

Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, stated, "President Xi Jinping gave everyone added confidence at the Expo's opening ceremony noting China's determination and responsibility to promote economic globalization. This commitment was evident in the global participation in the Expo. At the Conference, we had very constructive meetings with buyers from Taipei, Russia, Turkey and many other cities and countries. We are working to move our discussions to more formal cooperation. We believe Farmmi is a sought-after partner given our high-quality agricultural products, along with our deep understanding and successful track record in the domestic China market."

Ms. Zhang continued, "The Expo is a rare opportunity for us to exchange ideas, to establish strategic partnerships and to expand access to key international markets. The Expo is also an effective platform for us to build upon the company's global marketing efforts to further enhance our brand, as we remain focused on expanding our business."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. The Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market serves as a global trading platform for Chinese geographical indication agricultural products and is one of the largest platforms for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

