Farmmi Receives Kosher Certification for 7th Straight Year; Becomes One of 8 Awarded Sunshine Factory Designation

LISHUI, China, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced the Company received an annual Kosher certification in Israel for the seventh consecutive year. The Company separately announced that both Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Farmmi Food Co., Ltd. were awarded the title of Sunshine Factory from the Zhejiang Provincial government. The two important designations further strengthen Farmmi's competitive position .

Sunshine Factory Designation: Both Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co., and Zhejiang Farmmi Food Co., Ltd. were awarded the title of Sunshine Factory. Furthermore, Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology was recognized as one of only eight in Liandu District of Lishui city to receive an additional prestigious Government award. The awards are in recognition of the Company's success in promoting the intelligent control of food production, processing systems and technologies.

7th Consecutive Kosher Certification: Zhejiang Farmmi Food Co., Ltd. successfully completed its Kosher certification in Israel for the 7th consecutive year. The certification underscores the higher quality of the Company's products and ensures their suitability for those that live a Kosher lifestyle. Kosher standards are more stringent than other regulations in terms of ingredients and processing standards. Only materials and equipment certified as Kosher may be used.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "The two latest designations underscore our commitment to quality production systems and ingredients. In the case of the Kosher certification, this is a very involved process, where our production areas were carefully inspected and evaluated, ranging from the handling and storage of raw materials to final goods packaging, storage and shipping. Our standardized production and processing methods, clean production environment and fully prepared Kosher materials were praised by the certification team experts. This opens additional revenue opportunities to us because Kosher certification is now the national standard for restaurants and food quality in Israel, and it is increasingly favored by healthy lifestyle consumers, including vegetarians, people with food allergies and consumers seeking high quality ingredients. We are equally proud to receive the Sunshine Factory designation. This is the latest validation of our investments in and prioritization of proprietary food production, processing systems and technologies – all of which ensure our customers get the healthy, safe, delicious and nutritious fungi and agricultural products they rely on Farmmi for."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) was Established in 1998, formerly known as Zhejiang Forasen Food Co., Ltd., which is an agricultural e-commerce technology enterprise. Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi and other agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

