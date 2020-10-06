Farmmi Receives Multi-Product Follow-on Customer Order for Export to Israel

LISHUI, China, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced its subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd., has received another multi-product follow-on order from an existing customer. The latest order, which is the eighth from this customer, is for dried Shiitake mushrooms, and dried and sliced Shiitake mushrooms. The customer, an international import and marketing company, will export the mushrooms to Israel.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "Our efforts to more aggressively grow our sales pipeline are gaining momentum and driving higher demand. We continue to benefit from repeat orders as customers know they can rely upon our commitment to high-quality and flavor-rich mushrooms. We are also benefitting from our increasing global presence, improved brand awareness, and strengthened position as one of the leading agricultural suppliers. Customers know Farmmi has the scale, infrastructure, supply chain and distribution network to fulfill sizeable orders on a consistent basis. Taken together this gives us confidence in the long-term prospects for our business."

