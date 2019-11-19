Farmmi Receives Top Ten Brand and Enterprise Awards

LISHUI, China, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced that, Forasen, a brand of the Company's subsidiary, Zhejiang Forest Food Co. Ltd., was named a 2019 China Lishui International Edible Fungus Conference Top Ten Brand of Black Fungus at the recent 11th China Qingyuan Shiitake Culture Festival on November 12, 2019. Zhejiang Farmmi Food Co., Ltd., another subsidiary of the Company, was awarded a Top Ten Excellent Enterprise by the Zhejiang Edible Shiitake Association in November 2019.

At the festival, a series of development activities, including training, data exchanges, product exhibitions, and sales and brand promotion discussions were held. The goal of the festival was to promote the transformation and to accelerate the expansion of the edible mushroom industry in China.

Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, stated, "We are pleased to receive this important honor. Everything we stress, including our commitment to high-quality and technological innovation, goes into the development of our strong brands and product offerings. This is the foundation of our excellent reputation with consumers and partners, and a key driver of our growth and value proposition. We plan to further strengthen our brands by developing more high-quality products and services as we work to develop the edible mushroom industry. Through these efforts we will further broaden the Company's influence within the industry and with customers."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. The Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market serves as a global trading platform for Chinese geographical indication agricultural products and is one of the largest platforms for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

For more information, please contact Investor Relations:

Global IR Partners

David Pasquale

New York Office Phone: +1-914-337-8801

FAMI@Globalirpartners.com

SOURCE Farmmi, Inc.