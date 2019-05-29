Farmmi Seeks to Expand International Business by Participating in Major Thailand Food Exhibition

LISHUI, China, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd, is participating in the THAIFEX-World of Food Asia (the "Exhibition" or " THAIFEX") in Bangkok, Thailand from May 28 to June 1, 2019. Farmmi is showcasing a variety of products, including its green-produced, healthy dried mushrooms and fungus during the Exhibition at booth # BB 39 Hall 9.

Founded in 2004, THAIFEX has become one of the most influential international food and beverage shows in Asia. In 2018, it attracted 2,537 exhibitors and 62,039 visitors. THAIFEX sharpens its focus on empowering the food and beverage industries with unrivalled market connectivity, business, networking and professional enrichment opportunities.

Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, stated, "This is an exciting opportunity for us as we expand our solid business foundation in China into strategic international markets. Thailand is an important geographical node in the Belt and Road Initiative and offers many opportunities in line with our growth plan. We look forward to showcasing our high quality, green-produced food products, including our healthy dried mushrooms and fungus. Our focus gives us a competitive advantage, makes us a sought-after partner and continues to open new business and cooperation opportunities."

For more information about the Exhibition, please visit https://thaifexworldoffoodasia.com/en/.

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought after agricultural products. The products sold on the Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market include geographical indication products and other agricultural products. For further information, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

