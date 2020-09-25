Farmmi to Exhibit at SIAL China - Asia's Largest Food and Beverage Innovation Exhibition

LISHUI, China, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced it will showcase the Company and its sought-after agricultural products at SIAL China (www.sialchina.com) from September 28 - 30, 2020. SIAL China is Asia's largest food innovation exhibition. It will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.

Known as China's most important event for the food and beverage industry, SIAL China fosters direct business relationships with the various import/distribution segments in China and Asia, including supermarket/hypermarkets, wholesalers, foodservice (hotel/restaurant), and importers/trade agents. SIAL China is an integral part of the SIAL Network, the world's largest network of food and drink fairs. The show sets the benchmark for companies stepping into Asia and China, as well as providing valuable market insights, trends and innovations of the regional food industry. SIAL China was originally planned for May 2020 but was rescheduled given concerns around COVID-19 and the impact on participants.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "We are very excited and look forward to engaging with strategic partners and customers face-to-face at this important exhibition, which is now in its 20th year. There is no substitute for showcasing our green, ecological, healthy brands of dried mushroom, black fungus and other edible fungi products and capabilities, alongside the more than 2,200 expected exhibitors to the anticipated 60,000 professional visitors from China and key international markets."

Ms. Zhang continued, "As people yearn for and pursue a high-quality of life, Farmmi meets the demands of the consumer market and actively creates a new mode of quality and safety supervision of its entire industry chain. At the same time, Farmmi is improving the supply capacity of green, ecological and high-quality agricultural products, while enhancing the competitiveness of agricultural products in the market."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. The Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market serves as a trading platform for Chinese geographical indication agricultural products and is a large platform for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business within and outside of China. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

SOURCE Farmmi, Inc.

Related Links

www.farmmi88.com

