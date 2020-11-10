Farmmi's CEO Elected Vice President of Influential Association's Council of Shiitake Branch

LISHUI, China, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced its Chairwoman and CEO, Ms. Yefang Zhang, was elected, Vice President of the third council of Shiitake Branch of the China Edible Fungi Association ("the Association"). The appointment was formally made at the November 4, 2020 China Edible Fungi Industry Development Conference and Xixia Mushroom Fair.

Established in 1987, the China Edible Fungi Association is a national, non-profit organization focused on the production, processing and distribution of edible fungi, including medicinal fungi, and related industries. The Association is dedicated to expanding scientific research and education, professional advancement, and local organizations, among other activities.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "It is a great honor to be elected vice president of the third council of Shiitake Branch of the China Edible Fungi Association. Our philosophy and business approach is directly aligned with this impressive group. Scientific research, education and technological innovation are at the core of all we do. By working together in concert we can more powerfully advocate for the growth and success of the broader edible fungi industry, while helping to build a green, ecological industrial and value chain. We also believe there are extensive opportunities through the development of the edible fungi industry to promote understanding and awareness of the many potential edible fungi benefits, while driving significant social and economic benefits."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. The Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market serves as a trading platform for Chinese geographical indication agricultural products and is a large platform for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business within and outside of China. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

SOURCE Farmmi, Inc.

Related Links

www.farmmi88.com

