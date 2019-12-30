Farmmi's Forasen-Branded Shiitake Wins 2019 Yangtze River Delta Famous Food Honor

LISHUI, China, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced that Forasen-branded shiitake of Zhejiang Forest Food Co., LTD. ("Forest Food"), a subsidiary of Farmmi, won the 2019 Yangtze River Delta famous food honor on December 21, 2019 with the effective term of three years. The honor was awarded by the food associations of Anhui province, Shanghai City, Jiangsu province and Zhejiang province at the Yangtze River Delta food industry integration and high-quality development summit.

The summit was held in Hefei city, Anhui province, China on December 20 and 21, 2019 with more than 500 participants, comprised of authorities from the food industry, scientific and industry associations, and food related production enterprises from the Yangtze River Delta. The Yangtze Delta or Yangtze River Delta is a triangle-shaped megalopolis generally comprising the Wu Chinese-speaking areas of Shanghai, southern Jiangsu province and northern Zhejiang province.

After more than 20 years of development, Forest Food's edible fungi products include more than 20 series of dry edible fungi, including the popular shiitake, black fungus, agrocbye aegerita, pleurotus eryngii, Grifola frondosa, bolete, bamboo fungus, and white fungus, among others. The Company's proprietary technology ensures the natural flavor of the products, while making them green, healthy and organic pollution-free food. With a reputation for quality and trust, Forest Food's products are sold in nearly 2 dozen countries, including Japan, South Korea, the United States and some countries in Europe.

Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, stated, "This is a great honor for us and it recognizes our team's hard work and commitment to excellence. We strive to provide consumers with a superior tasting product and a wide selection. We are equally committed to manufacturing in a true green, pollution free manner, which is good for both the environment and the long-term success of Farmmi. We are excited about the unity of the Yangtze River Delta food industry and mutual desire to strengthen our unified presence globally, which will ultimately to lift up the other member organizations and Farmmi."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. The Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market serves as a global trading platform for Chinese geographical indication agricultural products and is one of the largest platforms for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

