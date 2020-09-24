Farms in six Illinois counties offered in Schrader virtual auction

ROCKFORD, Ill., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company will conduct a virtual auction of approximately 1,132 acres in six Illinois counties Oct. 31, using a format in which all bidders participate via Internet or telephone.

The land offerings include land in Ogle, Boone, Winnebago, Stark, Clay and Wayne counties. The land will be offered in 21 tracts and any combination of tracts.

The Ogle County land includes 345 acres in five tracts. Boone County has 113 acres in two tracts. The Winnebago County land includes 179 acres in four tracts. Stark County has 386 acres in seven tracts. The Clay and Wayne County land includes 109 acres in three tracts.

"There's a lot of good, productive cropland being offered, and almost every offering is mostly tillable. Offering the land in a virtual format will permit us to allow participation by the greatest possible number of bidders while respecting the Illinois COVID-19 guidelines," said R.D. Schrader, president of the company.

All bidding will be by Internet or by telephone, by prior arrangement. Internet bidders must register at www.schraderauction.com one week before the auction. Phone bidders must register by noon Oct. 30.

Schrader personnel will be available for inspections in the days leading up to the auction. Details are available at www.schraderauction.com .

The auction will begin at 10 a.m. Central Saturday, Oct. 31.

Details of the tracts, including specific locations, FSA information, and bidding information is available at www.schraderauction.com .

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of agricultural land and equipment, throughout the United States. The company is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.

For more information:

Carl Carter, 205-910-1952

