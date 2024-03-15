FarmSee Ltd Announces the Completion of a Minority Investment in its Swine Monitoring Platform

Cutting edge & AI solution for continuous and precise monitoring of individual swine weight

HOD HASHARON, Israel, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FarmSee, a pioneer in camera-based Artificial Intelligence ("AI") solutions for swine monitoring and production optimization, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with MSD Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (NYSE:MRK). MSD Animal Health, a biopharmaceuticals and technology solutions company, has participated in FarmSee's A round and has entered into a long-term agreement to integrate FarmSee's AI- based weighing technology into its global offerings for swine producers. FarmSee also has partnered with Munters (STO:MTRS) in their A round funding.

FarmSee, a privately held company headquartered in Israel, harnesses the power of computer vision and AI to provide the swine production industry with actionable insights, derived from critical information about every individual animal. FarmSee's Initial focus is on continuous individual weight monitoring, which is critical for tracking the animals' growth pattern. FarmSee plans to expand its technology to encompass additional insights into behavior, health, and nutrition.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with MSD Animal Health and view this investment as an exciting opportunity to work with a leading company to further develop our innovative technology," said Nimrod Madar, CEO of FarmSee. "This collaboration not only validates the value of our technology but also opens new opportunities for growth and expansion for FarmSee. It reaffirms our commitment to empowering producers with data-driven optimization while ensuring animal well-being and welfare."

"MSD Animal Health has supported FarmSee's technology from the early stages of their journey. We look forward to the growth and development of FarmSee's swine-monitoring technology, which will integrate into our suite of identification, monitoring and traceability animal health solutions. We are committed to positively impacting the health and well-being of animals and driving positive change for pork producers worldwide," said Stephen Murray, associate vice president, MSD Animal Health Ventures.

About FarmSee

FarmSee advocates for the adoption of data-driven practices as the optimal path towards industry optimization. The company firmly believes in harnessing the power of technology to unlock the full potential of our industry and achieve optimal production outcomes. By utilizing state-of-the-art computer vision and AI technologies to collect and analyze precise data on swine, FarmSee empowers producers to make informed decisions that drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability, while prioritizing animal welfare, biosecurity and sustainability.

