FarmSense Awarded SBIR Grant to Develop the First State-of-the-Art Digital Mosquito Surveillance Platform

News provided by

FarmSense

22 Aug, 2023, 08:46 ET

The award-winning Agtech startup will provide the first real-time mosquito surveillance to support CDC's recent initiatives around vector control and mosquito suppression

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, agtech startup FarmSense, announces that it has been awarded Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funds in the amount of $275,000, with potential expansion of up to $2 million for the creation of an end-to-end platform for digital mosquito surveillance. The project will support the vital work of vector control and mosquito suppression efforts, targeting the reduction of diseases like West Nile, Eastern Encephalitis, Zika, and Malaria. This development comes in the wake of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issuing a health advisory for multiple cases of malaria in the US for the first time since 2003.

The success of FarmSense's FlightSensor™ in providing real-time pest monitoring for commercial agricultural operations is now expanding its technology into the realm of public health. Current mosquito monitoring primarily relies on mechanical traps that require frequent in-person attendance and are labor and time intensive. FarmSense's technology will enhance both the time, accuracy, and ease of insect surveillance — thus bolstering mosquito suppression efforts, while reducing associated labor costs and the volume of pesticides that are used.

"FarmSense is honored and excited to be part of such a crucial public health project," said Dr. Leslie Hickle, FarmSense co-founder and CEO. "I'm confident that the capabilities of our technology and FlightSensor device will provide the necessary data to effectively serve both the commercial agriculture industry as well as provide important public health information. This is one of those rare opportunities where technology benefits both agriculture as well as public health, generally separate markets, to enhance precise measures for insect suppression." 

Beyond area-wide surveillance and advancing mosquito suppression efforts, developments from this project will also provide researchers with valuable tools for better understanding mosquito-vectored diseases, measuring the effectiveness of attractants and repellents, new treatments, developing new technologies in mosquito control, and reducing overall pesticide use  that will hopefully result in improved environmental protection. [Source]

FarmSense's FlightSensor™ utilizes patented technology, computational entomology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and real-time analytics to improve insect monitoring methods.

To partner with or learn more about FarmSense and their FlightSensor technology, visit https://www.FarmSense.io

About FarmSense: Founded in 2016, FarmSense helps farmers simplify pest management and take the guesswork out of insect monitoring. The company's patented FlightSensor™ technology provides real-time insect counts and classifications, giving immediate access for farmers to make mission-critical decisions on crop and pest control.

As an award-winning startup, FarmSense has already been awarded more than $2 million in Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funding for the development of biosecurity measures against native and invasive pests. With the potential expansion of the latest SBIR, this total could grow to over $4 million. FarmSense has garnered numerous media features, participated in several notable agriculture and climate focused conferences, and received awards and grants from entities such as Microsoft, Google, US Department of Defense, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, National Science Foundation, US Department of Agriculture, National Institutes of Health, and more.

Media Contact:
Grady Moore
[email protected] 
(949) 264-2347

SOURCE FarmSense

Also from this source

FarmSense Selected as a Top Finalist in Bayer's Prestigious Grants4Tech Pest Monitor Challenge

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.