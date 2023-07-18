FarmSense Selected as a Top Finalist in Bayer's Prestigious Grants4Tech Pest Monitor Challenge

The award-winning AgTech startup is invited to Bayer headquarters in Germany to demonstrate its revolutionary patented pest monitoring device for a chance to be named winner of Bayer's 2023 Grants4Tech, a prestigious accomplishment

RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, agtech startup FarmSense , announces its selection as a top finalist (one of three) in Bayer's 2023 Grants4Tech Pest Monitor Challenge. A global competition, FarmSense has been invited to the four-day finalist event, which will be held in Germany September 4th-8th, 2023 to demonstrate the capabilities of its FlightSensor™.

Bayer describes the goal of the competition as a search for "novel technologies to detect and identify above and/or below ground pests in crops at an early infestation stage, enabling an optimized application of crop protection solutions." [ Source ]

"The FarmSense team is thrilled to be named a top three finalist in Bayer's 2023 Grants4Tech Pest Monitor Challenge. We're confident that our FlightSensor has the potential to transform the agriculture industry and we're excited to demonstrate those capabilities to everyone involved in the competition," said Dr. Leslie Hickle, FarmSense co-founder and CEO.

During the event the three finalists will demonstrate their technology capabilities for Bayer leadership, multiple media outlets, and representatives from industry leaders, startups, and research institutions. The winner will be announced on the final day of the event. A secondary monetary prize will be awarded to finalists who's solution fulfills an additional list of stringent criteria established by Bayer's review panel. Lastly, finalists who demonstrate a promising and convincing solution will be considered by Bayer for further collaboration and implementation.

FarmSense's award-winning FlightSensor™ utilizes patented technology, computational entomology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and real-time analytics to improve insect monitoring and crop management efforts. The FlightSensor is a revolutionary step forward in pest management, saving growers time, labor, money, and reducing the need for pesticide use while improving crop yield.

To learn more about FarmSense and their FlightSensor technology, visit https://www.FarmSense.io

About FarmSense: Founded in 2016, FarmSense helps farmers simplify pest management and take the guesswork out of insect monitoring. The company's patented technology, using their FlightSensor™, provides real-time insect counts and classifications, giving immediate access for farmers to make mission-critical decisions on crop and pest control.

As an award-winning startup, FarmSense has been awarded more than $2 million in Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funding in 2021 for the development of biosecurity measures against native and invasive pests. Since its original launch as an incubator business at the University of California, Riverside, FarmSense has also garnered numerous media features, participated in several notable agriculture and climate focused conferences, and received awards and grants from entities such as Microsoft, Google, US Department of Defense, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, National Science Foundation, US Department of Agriculture, National Institutes of Health, and more.

Media Contact:

Grady Moore

[email protected]

(949) 264-2347

SOURCE FarmSense