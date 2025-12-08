FarmSense to Demo the Latest Version of Its Real-Time Agricultural Insect Monitoring Technology at the 2025 Almond Conference

AgTech Pioneer, FarmSense, will be demonstrating the latest advancements in its award-winning, real-time insect monitoring FlightSensor™ tech at this year's Almond Conference in Sacramento, CA, December 10-12.

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FarmSense, a leader in the agricultural technology industry and known for its award-winning insect monitoring technology, will showcase the newest version of its FlightSensor technology at the 2025 Almond Conference. The event will take place December 10–12 at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in Sacramento, California. FarmSense will be located at Booth #527, where attendees can meet with company leadership, including CEO, co-founder, and award-winning entomologist Dr. Leslie Hickle, to discuss the latest advancements in real-time pest monitoring. The Almond Conference is the premier annual gathering for stakeholders across the almond industry, drawing growers, researchers, and suppliers from around the world. FarmSense's presence highlights the growing demand for reliable, real-time data solutions to support integrated pest management programs, reduce crop damage, and help almond producers strengthen sustainability goals.

"Pest pressures continue to evolve as climate conditions shift, and growers need earlier insights and faster interventions," said Dr. Leslie Hickle, CEO and Co-Founder of FarmSense. "Our technology gives producers the ability to see what's happening in their fields as it happens, rather than waiting days or weeks for sticky trap counts. We're eager to show the almond community what the next generation of real-time monitoring can accomplish."

Having received coverage from The Economist, TechCrunch, Popular Science, Discovery, LifeWire, Future Farming, and many other outlets, FarmSense's patented solution to real-time pest monitoring and management is widely recognized as one of the keys to an integrated future for commercial agriculture. This sustained attention reflects the significance of shifting from manual, labor-intensive monitoring methods to automated, digital-first approaches that allow growers to respond to pest activity with greater confidence.

What's New for 2026

At this year's Almond Conference, FarmSense will unveil several enhancements to the FlightSensor platform.

"We've rolled out a new system update focused on accuracy, scalability, and grower usability," said Dr. Shailendra Singh, Co-Founder and CTO. "We're excited to share the improvements we've made in the system's GPS accuracy and reliability, as well as the platform's capability to now handle multiple insect species per field." Along with these updates, the platform also boasts user dashboard upgrades.

The FarmSense team will be available throughout the event to provide demonstrations and answer questions about their technology. Media representatives and industry experts are encouraged to stop by Booth #527 to learn more about the company's mission and its continued innovation in precision agriculture.

To learn more about FarmSense and their FlightSensor technology, visit https://www.FarmSense.io

About FarmSense: Founded in 2016, FarmSense helps farmers simplify pest management and take the guesswork out of insect monitoring. The company's patented technology, using their FlightSensor™, provides real-time insect counts and classifications, giving immediate access for farmers to make mission-critical decisions on crop and pest control.

FarmSense has been awarded over $5 million through multiple NSF SBIRs, grants, awards, and a successful Series A. Since its original launch as an incubator business at the University of California, Riverside, FarmSense has also garnered numerous media features, participated in several notable agriculture and climate focused conferences, and received awards and grants from entities such as Microsoft, Google, US Department of Defense, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, National Science Foundation, US Department of Agriculture, National Institutes of Health, and more.

