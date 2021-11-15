FarmTogether Expands Leadership Team With Executives From Roku And Hancock

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FarmTogether, a technology-powered investment platform enabling investors to channel funding into natural assets, starting with U.S. farmland, today announced the addition of Ranjan Seetharama as its Head of Engineering and Boyd Corkins as its Head of Farmland Asset Management. These hires join as the company looks ahead to a year of accelerated growth.

Ranjan Seetharama will leverage his pragmatic, data-driven engineering approach to enhance FarmTogether's product and scale its investment infrastructure to meet the company's growth demands. Ranjan will additionally use his experience building high-performing teams to lead the expansion of the company's engineering team.

"Ranjan's role comes at a pivotal time at FarmTogether," said Artem Milinchuk, FarmTogether CEO. "Ranjan has both the leadership experience and proven track record of building and scaling leading payments systems that will be crucial for the kind of growth we're experiencing."

Most recently, Ranjan served as Senior Software Engineering Manager at Roku, where he built a team responsible for Roku's billing, payments, e-commerce, and payouts platform. The distributed, scalable, and high-performance micro-services that his team created handled more than $2 billion worth of transactions each year, supporting all billing and marketing needs of Netflix, Disney, HBO, Hulu, and other media organizations.

Boyd Corkins will bring his nearly three decades of experience spanning farm management, acquisitions, regenerative agriculture, agriculture business development, and analytical models to oversee FarmTogether's farmland investment portfolio. Boyd will work with key stakeholders across our sourcing and investment teams to align our farming operations, farm budgeting, risk/regulatory compliance, and financial reporting.

"Boyd's experience will be core to our plans for expansion into new crop types and geographic locations," said Josiah Terrell-Perica, Director of Farmland Investing at FarmTogether. "Further, Boyd's background in ESG will be paramount as we advance our commitment to sustainable agriculture across our portfolio."

Most recently, Boyd was the Chief Operations Officer for one of North America's largest farmland investment funds, Hancock Farmland Services, where he managed more than 150,000 acres. Previously, Boyd worked for Wonderful Citrus, Tejon Ranch, and Reiter Berry. He is both an Accredited Farm Manager and an Accredited Agriculture Consultant with the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers. He has managed more than 35 different crops across 16 North American States and has experience in South American agriculture.

About FarmTogether

FarmTogether is a technology-powered investment platform that enables investors to channel funding into natural assets, starting with U.S. farmland. . Founded with a mission to bring creative and transformative capital to farming while opening up a vital asset class to all investors, the company is driving agriculture toward sustainability on a massive scale. FarmTogether has developed an end-to-end platform where users can browse carefully vetted farmland investments, review due diligence materials, invest in properties, and sign legal documents, all in a secure online environment. FarmTogether's team and partners are cross-industry professionals with over 100 years of experience across farmland investing, agriculture, tech, and climate in the U.S. and globally.

