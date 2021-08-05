FarmTogether Partners with Carbon by Indigo to Drive On-Farm Climate Action

Through the Carbon by Indigo program, Indigo Ag will connect FarmTogether properties that prioritize carbon sequestration and abatement with carbon buyers looking to incorporate high-quality offsets as part of their long-term decarbonization strategies. The partnership will provide FarmTogether farmers and investors with end-to-end credit generation support – from on-farm implementation to facilitating third-party verification and issuance – unlocking access to a new income stream while reinforcing both companies' strong commitment to leverage land as a meaningful climate solution.

"FarmTogether is leading the charge in recognizing that agricultural lands can generate positive environmental outcomes as well as economic returns," said Barclay Rogers, Vice President of Carbon Supply Partnerships at Indigo Ag. "We are proud to work with a mission-aligned partner like FarmTogether to support the adoption of climate-smart practices and collaborate with farmers and investors to realize the benefits of carbon farming for people and the planet."

Farmers and farmland investors have the potential to help combat climate change by adopting carbon farming practices, which include cover cropping, minimizing tillage, and crop rotations. These beneficial farming practices sequester atmospheric carbon into the soil, reduce emissions, and help improve the productivity of farmland. A scientifically rigorous and outcomes-based approach to spur adoption of these practices at scale, Indigo's carbon program aims to support agriculture's potential as a nature-based climate solution.

By partnering with Carbon by Indigo, FarmTogether – which enrolled 100% of its acres to Leading Harvest's Sustainable Farmland Management program in January 2021 – will scale its farms' impact by generating verified carbon credits for buyers including leading organizations like the Boston Consulting Group, JP Morgan Chase, and Shopify.

"With agriculture both a major contributor and solution to climate change, aligning with Indigo to transform and reorient our agricultural systems was a no-brainer for us," said David Chan, COO & Founding Team Member at FarmTogether. "This partnership is a meaningful step forward for investors, farmers, and organizations looking to foster a more sustainable and prosperous future."

Approximately $972 billion flows annually from institutional, retail, and government investors across asset classes into the agricultural value chain, according to research from the USFRA, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, and others. However, to achieve a net-zero economy, these investments need to be directed to opportunities that advance climate-smart agriculture. Through this collaboration, FarmTogether will align transformative capital with Indigo's innovative carbon program to accelerate and scale the adoption of climate-smart agriculture.

About FarmTogether

FarmTogether is a technology-powered investment platform that enables investors to channel funding into natural assets, starting with U.S. farmland. Founded with a mission to bring creative and transformative capital to farming while opening up a vital asset class to all investors, the company is driving agriculture toward sustainability on a massive scale. FarmTogether has developed an end-to-end platform where users can browse carefully vetted farmland investments, review due diligence materials, invest in properties, and sign legal documents, all in a secure online environment. FarmTogether's team and partners are cross-industry professionals with over 100 years of experience across farmland investing, agriculture, tech and climate in the U.S. and globally.

About Indigo Ag

Indigo Ag improves grower profitability, environmental sustainability, and consumer health through the use of natural microbiology and digital technologies. The company's core offerings – Biologicals, Carbon, Marketplace, and Transport – integrate across the supply chain to optimize how the world's most impact crops are produced, sourced, and distributed. Founded in 2014 with a mission of harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet, the company's technology digitally connects stakeholders across the agricultural ecosystem to unlock sustainability and profitability benefits for all. Indigo Ag is headquartered in Boston, MA, with additional offices in Memphis, TN; Research Triangle Park, NC; Sao Paulo, Brazil; and Basel, Switzerland.

