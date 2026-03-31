FarmTogether Sustainable Farmland Fund Delivers Third Consecutive Year of Benchmark Outperformance

Fund extends multi-year outperformance against the NCREIF Farmland Index benchmark

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FarmTogether today announced the 2025 performance results for its Sustainable Farmland Fund (the "Fund"), which outperformed the NCREIF Farmland Index (NFI) by over 720 basis points in 2025, building on outperformance of over 320 basis points in 2024 and over 520 basis points in 2023.

This marks the Fund's third consecutive year of benchmark outperformance, alongside consistent income generation in line with its 4–6% net cash yield target.

FarmTogether Sustainable Farmland Fund, Oregon Wine Grape Property

The Fund is offered through a private, open-ended evergreen structure, accessible via a $50,000 minimum investment, providing diversified exposure to U.S. farmland through a single allocation.

"The 2025 results reflect the Fund's emphasis on disciplined asset selection and active farm management," said David Gould, CEO of FarmTogether. "While benchmark performance has been influenced by valuation resets, the Fund's focus on income-generating assets has supported both consistent distributions and continued relative outperformance."

Farmland markets in 2025 reflected continued normalization following 2024 valuation adjustments, with dispersion across crop types and regions. Against this backdrop, the Fund's results highlight the role of income and asset-level execution in supporting performance.

The Fund is designed to generate both annual income and long-term capital appreciation through the acquisition and management of U.S. farmland, with a portfolio concentrated in high-value permanent crops complemented by selective row crop exposure.

About FarmTogether

FarmTogether is a farmland investment manager providing investors with access to U.S. farmland through a range of structures, including crowdfunded offerings, bespoke acquisitions, tenancy-in-common structures that may be eligible for 1031 exchanges, separately managed accounts, and its Sustainable Farmland Fund. The firm currently manages $217 million in assets across 51 farmland properties spanning 8 states and 15 crop types, with a focus on high-value permanent crop investments in key West Coast growing regions.

For more information, please contact: [email protected].

Media Contact:

Sara Wensley

Head of Marketing, FarmTogether

[email protected]

SOURCE FarmTogether Inc