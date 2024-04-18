FarmTogether Welcomes David Gould as Managing Director, Head of Capital Formation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FarmTogether , a leading farmland investment firm providing creative capital solutions in real assets, is pleased to announce that David Gould has joined the firm as Managing Director, Head of Capital Formation. David assumes the role as the firm continues to diversify its farmland portfolio across geographies, commodities, investment strategies, and product offerings.

In this newly created role, David will be responsible for FarmTogether's long-term capital formation strategy, leading the firm's client relations, business development, and product expansion. He will be critical in broadening and enhancing FarmTogether's client relationships and ensuring the firm provides top-tier service to its clients. David's leadership will be instrumental in expanding FarmTogether's product offerings as he partners directly with the Head of Asset Management and the Investment Team to identify and capitalize on new areas of investment opportunity that meet investors' evolving needs.

"David comes to FarmTogether with a proven track record in creating and delivering client solutions to drive capital growth, demonstrated by more than $2.4 billion in capital raised. With his experience and expertise, David will undoubtedly be a valuable addition to the FarmTogether executive team and will strengthen our capabilities at a pivotal time for the firm," said Jared Hine, FarmTogether Chief Executive.

"The opportunity in the farmland market is immense, with the potential to offer both stability and growth in today's uncertain financial environment," said David Gould. "I look forward to helping execute the firm's strategy of providing high-quality farmland opportunities to a diverse range of investors."

David has over 28 years of experience in various financial roles on Wall Street, predominantly in asset management. Having developed a true appreciation for the role that professionally managed capital can play in creating virtuous cycles in local communities, David finds that FarmTogether allows him to achieve real impact for all parties involved. David spent nearly a decade as a portfolio manager for Cargill and then Elliott Associates, focusing on Brady bond curve normalization. After leading his own consultancy for another seven years, David joined the sell-side for six years, focused on developing the Latam debt capital markets efforts for Jefferies and Banco Pine. Most recently, David led capital markets, investor relations, and ESG at AMERRA Capital Management.

David received an MBA in Finance and an MA in Latin American Studies from the University of Chicago with high honors, and a BA cum laude from Duke University in Economics and Public Policy Studies. David is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese.

About FarmTogether:

FarmTogether is a farmland investment firm focused on providing investors with creative capital solutions in real assets. The firm's offerings are curated by an expert team with cross-industry experience across farmland investing, asset management, and tech demonstrated by $2.1B+ of collective capital deployed1. Through FarmTogether's differentiated investment philosophy and process, robust network of industry relationships, and proprietary sourcing engine, Terra, the team is able to efficiently source a diverse range of high-quality farmland deals across geographies for its clients. FarmTogether specializes in high-value permanent crop acquisitions across prime growing regions of the country, a highly complex market with significant upside potential. FarmTogether currently serves accredited and institutional investors via the following investment solutions: Crowdfunded Farmland Offerings, Sole Ownership Bespoke Offerings*, Tenancy in Common Offerings*, Separately Managed Accounts, and the FarmTogether Sustainable Farmland Fund. *These products may be eligible for a 1031 exchange.

1 Collective Capital Deployed: Includes capital invested prior to employment at FarmTogether.

Media Contact: Rebecca Bauer, [email protected]

SOURCE FarmTogether