Farnesene Market is expected to grow at 27.29% CAGR during 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

The increasing demand for cosmetics, high adoption of bio-based lubricants, and stringent environmental policies and regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, lack of commercialization and awareness about farnesene and volatility in the price of flavor and fragrance will hamper the growth of the market in the long run.

Farnesene Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Farnesene Market is segmented as below:

Application

Cosmetics



Flavor And Fragrances



Performance Materials



Lubricants

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



MEA



South America

Farnesene Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Amyris Inc., Katyani Exports, Precigen Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Tate and Lyle Plc, Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., and Triveni chemicals are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the farnesene market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

The report also covers the following areas:

Farnesene Market size

Farnesene Market trends

Farnesene Market industry analysis

Farnesene Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist farnesene market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the farnesene market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the farnesene market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of farnesene market vendors

