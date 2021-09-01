Farnesene Market is expected to grow at 27.29% CAGR during 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports
Sep 01, 2021, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
According to Technavio, incremental growth of 48598.93 MT is expected in the farnesene market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the farnesene market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The increasing demand for cosmetics, high adoption of bio-based lubricants, and stringent environmental policies and regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, lack of commercialization and awareness about farnesene and volatility in the price of flavor and fragrance will hamper the growth of the market in the long run.
Farnesene Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Farnesene Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Cosmetics
- Flavor And Fragrances
- Performance Materials
- Lubricants
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Farnesene Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Amyris Inc., Katyani Exports, Precigen Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Tate and Lyle Plc, Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., and Triveni chemicals are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the farnesene market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Farnesene Market size
- Farnesene Market trends
- Farnesene Market industry analysis
Farnesene Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist farnesene market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the farnesene market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the farnesene market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of farnesene market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Flavor and fragrances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Performance materials - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Lubricants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amyris Inc.
- Katyani Exports
- Precigen Inc.
- Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.
- Tate and Lyle Plc
- Toronto Research Chemicals Inc.
- Triveni chemicals
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
