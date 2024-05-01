FARO Announces First Quarter Financial Results

Revenue of $84.2 million , at the upper end of guidance range

LAKE MARY, Fla., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"We're pleased with our strong start to the year, with our first quarter financial performance providing a solid foundation from which we expect to continue to invest in our strategic initiatives within our core markets," said Peter Lau, President & Chief Executive Officer. "GAAP loss per share of $(0.38) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 exceeded the high end of our guidance range. GAAP net loss of $7.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $5.6 million, or 6.6% of revenue, demonstrates the progress we continue to make towards our aspirational financial goals. In addition, we again expanded our cash position by generating $6.6 million of operating cash flow in the quarter, driven by profitability and efficiencies in working capital."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

Total sales of $84.2 million , down 1% year over year

, down 1% year over year Gross margin of 51.4%, compared to 46.7% in the prior year period

Non-GAAP gross margin of 51.8%, compared to 47.6% in the prior year period

Operating expenses of $48.6 million , compared to $58.3 million in the prior year period

, compared to in the prior year period Non-GAAP operating expenses of $40.7 million , compared to $48.8 million in the prior year period

, compared to in the prior year period Net loss of $7.3 million , or $(0.38) per share compared to net loss of $21.2 million , or $(1.12) per share in the prior year period

, or per share compared to net loss of , or per share in the prior year period Non-GAAP net income of $1.7 million , or $0.09 per share compared to non-GAAP net loss of $7.1 million , or $(0.38) per share in the prior year period

, or per share compared to non-GAAP net loss of , or per share in the prior year period Adjusted EBITDA of $5.6 million , or 6.6% of total sales compared to negative $5.5 million , or 6.5% of total sales in the prior year period

, or 6.6% of total sales compared to negative , or 6.5% of total sales in the prior year period Cash, cash equivalents & short-term investments of $99.3 million compared to $96.3 million as of December 31, 2023

* A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release. An additional explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Outlook for the Second Quarter 2024

For the second quarter ending June 30, 2024, FARO currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $79 to $87 million

to Gross margin in the range of 50.5% to 52.0%. Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 51.0% to 52.5%

Operating expenses in the range of $46 to $48 million . Non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $41 to $43 million

to . Non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of to Net loss per share in the range of ($0.43) to ($0.23) . Non-GAAP net loss to net income per share in the range of $(0.08) to $0.12 .

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (888) 632-3384 (U.S.) or +1 (785) 424-1794 (International) and using the passcode FARO. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at: https://www.faro.com/en/About-Us/Investor-Relations/Financial-Events-and-Presentations

A replay webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About FARO

For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit www.faro.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains information about our financial results that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share, exclude the impact of purchase accounting intangible amortization expense, stock-based compensation, restructuring and other charges, and other tax adjustments, and are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our historical operations and financial performance.

In addition, we present EBITDA, which is calculated as net income (loss) before interest (income) expense, net, income tax benefit (expense) and depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated as EBITDA, excluding other (income) expense, net, stock-based compensation, and restructuring and other charges, as measures of our operating profitability. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss). We also present Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of total sales.

In our first quarter reporting, we have included non-GAAP total sales on a constant currency basis. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to total sales on a constant currency basis is total sales. We believe constant currency information is useful in analyzing underlying trends in our business and the commercial performance of our products by eliminating the impact of highly volatile fluctuations in foreign currency markets and allows for period-to-period comparisons of our performance. For simplicity, we may elect to omit this information in future periods if we determine a lack of material impact. To present this information, current period performance for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars are converted to U.S. dollars at the exchange rate in effect during the last day of the prior comparable period.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with relevant period-to-period comparisons of our core operations using the same methodology that management employs in its review of the Company's operating results. These financial measures are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate a company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to varying methods of calculation. The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about the outlook for the second quarter of 2024, demand for and customer acceptance of FARO's products, FARO's product development and product launches, FARO's growth, strategic and restructuring plans and initiatives, including but not limited to the additional restructuring charges expected to be incurred in connection with our restructuring and integration plans and the timing and amount of cost savings and other benefits expected to be realized from the restructuring and integration plans and other strategic initiatives, and FARO's growth potential and profitability. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe the Company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, or goals are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "is," "will" and similar expressions or discussions of FARO's plans or other intentions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

the Company's ability to realize the intended benefits of its undertaking to transition to a company that is reorganized around functions to improve the efficiency of its sales organization and to improve operational effectiveness;

the Company's inability to successfully execute its strategic plan, restructuring plan and integration plan, including but not limited to additional impairment charges and/or higher than expected severance costs and exit costs, and its inability to realize the expected benefits of such plans;

the changes in our executive management team in 2023 and 2024 and the loss of any of our executive officers or other key personnel, which may be impacted by factors such as our inability to competitively address inflationary pressures on employee compensation and flexibility in employee work arrangements;

the outcome of any litigation to which the Company is or may become a party;

loss of future government sales;

potential impacts on customer and supplier relationships and the Company's reputation;

development by others of new or improved products, processes or technologies that make the Company's products less competitive or obsolete;

the Company's inability to maintain its technological advantage by developing new products and enhancing its existing products;

declines or other adverse changes, or lack of improvement, in industries that the Company serves or the domestic and international economies in the regions of the world where the Company operates and other general economic, business, and financial conditions;

the effect of general economic and financial market conditions, including in response to public health concerns;

assumptions regarding the Company's financial condition or future financial performance may be incorrect;

the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and inflation rates; and

other risks and uncertainties discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 , filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2024 , as supplemented by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other SEC filings.

Forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023 Sales





Product $ 63,536

$ 65,240 Service 20,708

19,727 Total sales 84,244

84,967 Cost of sales





Product 30,452

33,957 Service 10,485

11,294 Total cost of sales 40,937

45,251 Gross profit 43,307

39,716 Operating expenses





Selling, general and administrative 39,593

41,376 Research and development 9,024

12,718 Restructuring costs —

4,238 Total operating expenses 48,617

58,332 Loss from operations (5,310)

(18,616) Other (income) expense





Interest expense 831

835 Other (expense) income, net 25

(220) Loss before income tax (6,166)

(19,231) Income tax expense 1,101

1,933 Net loss $ (7,267)

$ (21,164) Net loss per share - Basic $ (0.38)

$ (1.12) Net loss per share - Diluted $ (0.38)

$ (1.12) Weighted average shares - Basic 19,046,855

18,816,110 Weighted average shares - Diluted 19,046,855

18,816,110

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,518

$ 76,787 Short-term investments 19,763

19,496 Accounts receivable, net 88,908

92,028 Inventories, net 35,376

34,529 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,854

38,768 Total current assets 256,419

261,608 Non-current assets:





Property, plant and equipment, net 19,855

21,181 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,075

12,231 Goodwill 108,359

109,534 Intangible assets, net 47,057

47,891 Service and sales demonstration inventory, net 20,655

23,147 Deferred income tax assets, net 24,933

25,027 Other long-term assets 3,951

4,073 Total assets $ 492,304

$ 504,692 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 25,314

$ 27,404 Accrued liabilities 26,567

29,930 Income taxes payable 5,907

5,699 Current portion of unearned service revenues 41,012

40,555 Customer deposits 5,031

4,251 Lease liabilities 5,106

5,434 Total current liabilities 108,937

113,273 Loan - 5.50% Convertible Senior Notes 72,872

72,760 Unearned service revenues - less current portion 20,142

20,256 Lease liabilities - less current portion 9,690

10,837 Deferred income tax liabilities 12,543

13,308 Income taxes payable - less current portion 6,123

5,629 Other long-term liabilities 17

23 Total liabilities 230,324

236,086 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Common stock - par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized;

20,578,403 and 20,343,359 issued, respectively; 19,205,361 and 18,968,798

outstanding, respectively 20

20 Additional paid-in capital 350,816

346,277 Retained earnings (17,056)

(9,789) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (41,145)

(37,247) Common stock in treasury, at cost - 1,373,042 and 1,374,561 shares held,

respectively (30,655)

(30,655) Total shareholders' equity 261,980

268,606 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 492,304

$ 504,692

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024

2023 Cash flows from:





Operating activities:





Net loss $ (7,267)

$ (21,164) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 3,621

4,413 Stock-based compensation 4,539

3,634 Deferred income tax (benefit) and other non-cash charges (805)

562 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 152

344 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 112

— Loss on disposal of assets 96

69 Provisions for bad debts, net of recoveries 300

33 Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Decrease (Increase) in:





Accounts receivable 1,405

2,378 Inventories 1,957

(1,530) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,587

(4,219) (Decrease) Increase in:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (5,721)

(2,450) Income taxes payable 783

(102) Customer deposits 819

(433) Unearned service revenues 1,282

121 Other liabilities (285)

— Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,575

(18,344) Investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (1,323)

(1,688) Purchases of short-term investments —

(20,024) Cash paid for technology development, patents and licenses (1,442)

(1,820) Net cash used in investing activities (2,765)

(23,532) Financing activities:





Payments on finance leases (40)

(44) Cash settlement of equity awards —

14 Proceeds from issuance of 5.50% Convertible Senior Notes, due 2028, net of discount,

issuance cost and accrued interest —

72,310 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (40)

72,280 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,039)

348 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,731

30,752 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 76,787

37,812 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 79,518

$ 68,564

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023 Gross profit, as reported $ 43,307

$ 39,716 Stock-based compensation (1) 330

272 Restructuring and other costs (2) 8

435 Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 338

707 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 43,645

$ 40,423 Gross margin, as reported 51.4 %

46.7 % Non-GAAP gross margin 51.8 %

47.6 %







Selling, general and administrative, as reported $ 39,593

$ 41,376 Stock-based compensation (1) (3,942)

(2,568) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (543)

(673) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 35,108

$ 38,135







Research and development, as reported $ 9,024

$ 12,718 Stock-based compensation (1) (267)

(794) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (489)

(499) Non-GAAP research and development $ 8,268

$ 11,425







Operating expenses, as reported $ 48,617

$ 58,332 Stock-based compensation (1) (4,209)

(3,362) Restructuring and other costs (2) (2,708)

(5,033) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (1,032)

(1,172) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses (7,949)

(9,567) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 40,668

$ 48,765







Loss from operations, as reported $ (5,310)

$ (18,616) Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 338

707 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 7,949

9,567 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ 2,977

$ (8,342)







Net loss, as reported $ (7,267)

$ (21,164) Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 338

707 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 7,949

9,567 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (3) (2,072)

(2,569) Other tax adjustments (4) 2,748

6,383 Non-GAAP net gain/(loss) $ 1,696

$ (7,076)







Net loss per share - Diluted, as reported $ (0.38)

$ (1.12) Stock-based compensation (1) 0.24

0.19 Restructuring and other costs (2) 0.14

0.29 Purchase accounting intangible amortization 0.06

0.06 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (3) (0.11)

(0.14) Other tax adjustments (4) 0.14

0.34 Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share - Diluted $ 0.09

$ (0.38)

(1) We exclude stock-based compensation, which is non-cash, from the non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that such exclusion provides a better comparison of results of ongoing operations for current and future periods with such results from past periods.

(2) On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a global restructuring plan (the "Restructuring Plan"), which is intended to support our strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and ensure that we are appropriately structured and resourced to deliver increased and sustainable value to our shareholders and customers. On February 7, 2023, our Board of Directors approved an integration plan (the "Integration Plan"), which is intended to streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our recent acquisitions and the resulting redundant operations and offerings. The Restructuring and other costs primarily consist of severance and related benefits associated with the Restructuring Plan, Integration Plan, and executive transitions.

(3) The Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated by applying a statutory tax rate to Non-GAAP adjustments, including Stock-based compensation, Restructuring and other costs, and Purchase accounting intangible amortization.

(4) When estimating our Non-GAAP income tax rate, we exclude the effect of items that impact our reported income tax rate that we do not believe are representative of our ongoing operating results, including the impact of valuation allowances we are currently recording in certain jurisdictions and certain discrete items such as adjustments to uncertain tax position reserves, as these items are difficult to predict and can impact our effective income tax rate.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024

2023 Net loss $ (7,267)

$ (21,164) Interest expense, net 831

835 Income tax expense 1,101

1,933 Depreciation and amortization 3,621

3,978 EBITDA (1,714)

(14,418) Other expense (income), net 25

(220) Stock-based compensation 4,539

3,634 Restructuring and other costs (1) 2,716

5,468 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,566

$ (5,536) Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 6.6 %

(6.5) %

(1) On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved the Restructuring Plan, which is intended to support our strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and ensure that we are appropriately structured and resourced to deliver increased and sustainable value to our shareholders and customers. On February 7, 2023, our Board of Directors approved the Integration Plan, which is intended to streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our recent acquisitions and the resulting redundant operations and offerings. The Restructuring and other costs primarily consist of severance and related benefits associated with the Restructuring Plan, Integration Plan, and executive transitions.

(2) Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total sales.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY SALES MEASURES (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024

2023 Total sales to external customers as reported





Americas (1) $ 37,228

$ 42,343 EMEA (1) 25,435

24,165 APAC (1) 21,581

18,459

$ 84,244

$ 84,967









Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024

2023 Total sales to external customers in constant currency (2)





Americas (1) $ 37,037

$ 42,434 EMEA (1) 25,218

24,486 APAC (1) 22,826

18,460

$ 85,081

$ 85,380

(1) Regions represent North America and South America ("Americas"); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa ("EMEA"); and the Asia-Pacific ("APAC").

(2) We compare the change in the sales from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rate in effect during the last day of the prior comparable period, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.



Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024

2023







Hardware $ 52,616

$ 54,961 Software 10,920

10,279 Service 20,708

19,727 Total Sales $ 84,244

$ 84,967







Hardware as a percentage of total sales 62.5 %

64.7 % Software as a percentage of total sales 13.0 %

12.1 % Service as a percentage of total sales 24.6 %

23.2 %







Total Recurring Revenue (3) $ 16,717

$ 16,685 Recurring revenue as a percentage of total sales 19.8 %

19.6 %

(3) Recurring revenue is comprised of hardware service contracts, software maintenance contracts, and subscription based software applications.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024

2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 6,575

$ (18,344) Purchases of property and equipment (1,323)

(1,688) Cash paid for technology development, patents and licenses (1,442)

(1,820) Free Cash Flow 3,810

(21,852) Restructuring and other cash payments (1) 403

796 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 4,213

$ (21,056)

(1) On February 7, 2023, our Board of Directors approved the Integration Plan, which is intended to streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our recent acquisitions and the resulting redundant operations and offerings. The Restructuring and other costs primarily consist of severance and related benefits associated with the Restructuring Plan, Integration Plan, and executive transitions.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OUTLOOK - GAAP TO NON-GAAP



Fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2024

Low

High GAAP gross margin 50.5 %

52.0 % Stock-based compensation 0.5 %

0.5 % Non-GAAP gross margin 51.0 %

52.5 %





Fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2024 (in thousands) Low

High GAAP operating expenses $46,000

$48,000 Stock-based compensation (3,300)

(3,300) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (1,200)

(1,200) Restructuring and other costs (500)

(500) Non-GAAP operating expenses $41,000

$43,000





Fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2024

Low

High GAAP diluted loss per share range $(0.43)

$(0.23) Stock-based compensation 0.19

0.19 Purchase accounting intangible amortization 0.06

0.06 Restructuring and other costs 0.02

0.02 Non-GAAP tax adjustments 0.08

0.08 Non-GAAP diluted loss per share $(0.08)

$0.12

SOURCE FARO Technologies