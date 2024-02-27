FARO Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Q4 revenue of $98.8 million , at the upper end of our guidance range

, at the upper end of our guidance range Q4 earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.08 ; Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 , above our guidance range

; Non-GAAP EPS of , above our guidance range Significant improvement in cash flow, which results in positive Q4 and FY2023 cash flow from operations

LAKE MARY, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

"We are pleased with our improved financial performance and remain excited about the long term prospects of our integrated hardware and software solutions strategy to create customer value in our core markets," said Peter Lau, President & Chief Executive Officer. "GAAP EPS of $0.08 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 exceeded the high end of our guidance range. GAAP net income of $1.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $13.2 million, an increase of 12% year over year, attributed to higher than anticipated revenue and continued improvement in operational execution. We also expanded our cash position by generating $18.7 million of operating cash flow in the quarter, driven by profitability and efficiencies in working capital."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Summary

Total sales of $98.8 million , down 5% year over year

, down 5% year over year Gross margin of 50.9%, compared to 49.1% in the prior year period

Non-GAAP gross margin of 52.5%, compared to 52.8% in the prior year period

Operating expenses of $48.9 million , compared to $52.7 million in the prior year period

, compared to in the prior year period Non-GAAP operating expenses of $41.3 million , compared to $45.8 million in the prior year period

, compared to in the prior year period Net income of $1.6 million , or $0.08 per share compared to net loss of $2.2 million , or $(0.12) per share in the prior year period

, or per share compared to net loss of , or per share in the prior year period Non-GAAP net income of $6.8 million , or $0.36 per share compared to net income of $7.1 million , or $0.38 per share in the prior year period

, or per share compared to net income of , or per share in the prior year period Adjusted EBITDA of $13.2 million , or 13.3% of total sales compared to $11.7 million , or 11.3% of total sales in the prior year period

, or 13.3% of total sales compared to , or 11.3% of total sales in the prior year period Cash, cash equivalents & short-term investments of $96.3 million , compared to $79.9 million as of September 30, 2023 .

* A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release. An additional explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Full Year 2023 Financial Summary

Total sales of $358.8 million , up 4% compared to the prior year period

, up 4% compared to the prior year period Net loss of $56.6 million , or $(2.99) per share compared to net loss of $26.8 million , or $(1.46) per share in the prior year period

, or per share compared to net loss of , or per share in the prior year period Non-GAAP net loss of $2.4 million , or $(0.13) per share compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.6 million , or $0.25 per share in the prior year period

Outlook for the First Quarter 2024

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2024, FARO currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $77 to $85 million

to Gross margin in the range of 49.0% - 50.5%. Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 49.5% - 51.0%

Operating expenses in the range of $47.5 - $49.5 million . Non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $41 - $43 million

- . Non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of - Net loss per share in the range of ($0.66) - ($0.46) . Non-GAAP loss per share in the range of ($0.20) to $0.00

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (800) 245-3047 (U.S.) or +1 (203) 518-9708 (International) and using the passcode FARO. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at: https://www.faro.com/en/About-Us/Investor-Relations/Financial-Events-and-Presentations

A replay webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About FARO

For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit www.faro.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains information about our financial results that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share, exclude the impact of purchase accounting intangible amortization expense and fair value adjustments, stock-based compensation, restructuring and other charges, and other tax adjustments, and are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our historical operations and financial performance.

In addition, we present EBITDA, which is calculated as net income (loss) before interest (income) expense, net, income tax benefit (expense) and depreciation and amortization and fair value adjustments, and Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated as EBITDA, excluding other (income) expense, net, stock-based compensation, and restructuring and other charges, as measures of our operating profitability. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss). We also present Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of total sales.

In our fourth quarter reporting, we have included non-GAAP total sales on a constant currency basis. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to total sales on a constant currency basis is total sales. We believe constant currency information is useful in analyzing underlying trends in our business and the commercial performance of our products by eliminating the impact of highly volatile fluctuations in foreign currency markets and allows for period-to-period comparisons of our performance. For simplicity, we may elect to omit this information in future periods if we determine a lack of material impact. To present this information, current period performance for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars are converted to U.S. dollars at the exchange rate in effect during the last day of the prior comparable period.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with relevant period-to-period comparisons of our core operations using the same methodology that management employs in its review of the Company's operating results. These financial measures are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate a company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to varying methods of calculation. The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about the outlook for the first quarter of 2024, demand for and customer acceptance of FARO's products, FARO's product development and product launches, FARO's growth, strategic and restructuring plans and initiatives, including but not limited to the additional restructuring charges expected to be incurred in connection with our restructuring and integration plans and the timing and amount of cost savings and other benefits expected to be realized from the restructuring and integration plans and other strategic initiatives, and FARO's growth potential and profitability. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe the Company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, or goals are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "is," "will" and similar expressions or discussions of FARO's plans or other intentions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

the Company's ability to realize the intended benefits of its undertaking to transition to a company that is reorganized around functions to improve the efficiency of its sales organization and to improve operational effectiveness;

the Company's inability to successfully execute its strategic plan, restructuring plan and integration plan, including but not limited to additional impairment charges and/or higher than expected severance costs and exit costs, and its inability to realize the expected benefits of such plans;

the changes in our executive management team in 2023 and 2024 and the loss of any of our executive officers or other key personnel, which may be impacted by factors such as our inability to competitively address inflationary pressures on employee compensation and flexibility in employee work arrangements;

the outcome of any litigation to which the Company is or may become a party;

loss of future government sales;

potential impacts on customer and supplier relationships and the Company's reputation;

development by others of new or improved products, processes or technologies that make the Company's products less competitive or obsolete;

the Company's inability to maintain its technological advantage by developing new products and enhancing its existing products;

declines or other adverse changes, or lack of improvement, in industries that the Company serves or the domestic and international economies in the regions of the world where the Company operates and other general economic, business, and financial conditions;

the effect of general economic and financial market conditions, including in response to public health concerns;

assumptions regarding the Company's financial condition or future financial performance may be incorrect;

the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and inflation rates; and

other risks and uncertainties discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 that will be filed with the SEC following this earnings release, and in other SEC filings.

Forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Sales













Product $ 78,818

$ 83,265

$ 278,572

$ 265,280 Service 20,022

20,594

80,259

80,485 Total sales 98,840

103,859

358,831

345,765 Cost of sales













Product 37,781

40,957

150,472

123,836 Service 10,773

11,867

43,360

46,166 Total cost of sales 48,554

52,824

193,832

170,002 Gross profit 50,286

51,035

164,999

175,763 Operating expenses













Selling, general and administrative 39,429

37,923

157,336

146,657 Research and development 9,238

12,659

41,806

49,415 Restructuring costs 263

2,102

15,393

4,614 Total operating expenses 48,930

52,684

214,535

200,686 Income (loss) from operations 1,356

(1,649)

(49,536)

(24,923) Other (income) expense













Interest expense (income) 819

(8)

3,348

(36) Other expense (income), net 1,303

(159)

1,178

(3,236) Loss before income tax (766)

(1,482)

(54,062)

(21,651) Income tax (benefit) expense (2,354)

753

2,515

5,105 Net income (loss) $ 1,588

$ (2,235)

$ (56,577)

$ (26,756) Net income (loss) per share - Basic $ 0.08

$ (0.12)

$ (2.99)

$ (1.46) Net income (loss) per share - Diluted $ 0.08

$ (0.12)

$ (2.99)

$ (1.46) Weighted average shares - Basic 18,961,632

18,780,081

18,917,778

18,318,191 Weighted average shares - Diluted 21,086,277

18,780,081

18,917,778

18,318,191

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,787

$ 37,812 Short-term investments 19,496

— Accounts receivable, net 92,028

90,326 Inventories, net 34,529

50,026 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,768

41,201 Total current assets 261,608

219,365 Non-current assets:





Property, plant and equipment, net 21,181

19,720 Operating lease right-of-use asset 12,231

18,989 Goodwill 109,534

107,155 Intangible assets, net 47,891

48,978 Service and sales demonstration inventory, net 23,147

30,904 Deferred income tax assets, net 25,027

24,192 Other long-term assets 4,073

4,044 Total assets $ 504,692

$ 473,347 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 27,404

$ 27,286 Accrued liabilities 29,930

23,345 Income taxes payable 5,699

6,767 Current portion of unearned service revenues 40,555

36,407 Customer deposits 4,251

6,725 Lease liability 5,434

5,709 Total current liabilities 113,273

106,239 Loan - 5.50% Convertible Senior Notes 72,760

— Unearned service revenues - less current portion 20,256

20,947 Lease liability - less current portion 10,837

14,649 Deferred income tax liabilities 13,308

11,708 Income taxes payable - less current portion 5,629

8,706 Other long-term liabilities 23

49 Total liabilities 236,086

162,298 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Common stock - par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 20,343,359 and

20,156,233 issued; 18,968,798 and 18,780,013 outstanding, respectively 20

20 Additional paid-in capital 346,277

328,227 (Accumulated deficit) Retained earnings (9,789)

46,788 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,247)

(33,331) Common stock in treasury, at cost - 1,376,220 and 1,376,220 shares held, respectively (30,655)

(30,655) Total shareholders' equity 268,606

311,049 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 504,692

$ 473,347

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022 Cash flows from:





Operating activities:





Net loss $ (56,577)

$ (26,756) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 15,377

13,983 Stock-based compensation 17,833

13,317 Inventory write-downs 9,340

— Asset impairment charges 5,707

507 Provision for bad debts, net of recoveries 1,030

163 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 450

— Loss on disposal of assets 274

156 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 2,361

(68) Impairment of intangible assets —

1,135 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (26)

2,412 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





(Increase) decrease in:





Accounts receivable, net (50)

(11,198) Inventories 736

3,379 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,387

(21,239) (Decrease) increase in:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,421

4,777 Income taxes payable (3,808)

(1,904) Customer deposits (2,533)

1,343 Unearned service revenues 2,786

(4,863) Other liabilities 367

— Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,075

(24,856) INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of property and equipment (6,817)

(6,371) Purchases of short-term investments (19,496)

— Cash paid for technology development, patents and licenses (7,177)

(10,567) Acquisitions of businesses and minority share investments, net of cash received —

(32,959) Net cash used in investing activities (33,490)

(49,897) Financing activities:





Payments on capital leases (154)

(220) Cash settlement of equity awards 217

(1,892) Short term debt —

1,115 Proceeds from issuance of 5.50% Convertible Senior Notes, due 2028, net of discount, issuance

cost and accrued interest 72,310

— Payment of contingent consideration for business acquisition (1,098)

— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 71,275

(997) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 115

(8,427) Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 38,975

(84,177) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 37,812

121,989 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 76,787

$ 37,812

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Gross profit, as reported $ 50,286

$ 51,035

$ 164,999

$ 175,763 Stock-based compensation (1) 364

294

1,335

1,050 Inventory reserve charge (3) 1,208

—

9,340

— Restructuring and other costs(2) 51

—

1,377

— Purchase accounting intangible amortization and fair value

adjustments —

3,550

—

3,550 Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 1,623

3,844

12,052

4,600 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 51,909

$ 54,879

$ 177,051

$ 180,363 Gross margin, as reported 50.9 %

49.1 %

46.0 %

50.8 % Non-GAAP gross margin 52.5 %

52.8 %

49.3 %

52.2 %















Selling, general and administrative, as reported $ 39,429

$ 37,923

$ 157,336

$ 146,657 Stock-based compensation (1) (4,488)

(2,179)

(14,198)

(9,654) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (634)

(811)

(2,658)

(1,373) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 34,307

$ 34,933

$ 140,480

$ 135,630















Research and development, as reported $ 9,238

$ 12,659

$ 41,806

$ 49,415 Stock-based compensation (1) (705)

(818)

(2,300)

(2,611) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (475)

(488)

(2,016)

(2,010) Non-GAAP research and development $ 8,058

$ 11,353

$ 37,490

$ 44,794















Operating expenses, as reported $ 48,930

$ 52,684

$ 214,535

$ 200,686 Stock-based compensation (1) (5,194)

(2,997)

(16,498)

(12,265) Restructuring and other costs (2) (1,329)

(2,604)

(17,666)

(7,548) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (1,109)

(1,299)

(4,674)

(3,383) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses (7,632)

(6,900)

(38,838)

(23,196) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 41,298

$ 45,784

$ 175,697

$ 177,490















Income (loss) from operations, as reported $ 1,356

$ (1,649)

$ (49,536)

$ (24,923) Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 1,622

3,844

12,052

4,600 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 7,632

6,900

38,838

23,196 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 10,610

$ 9,095

$ 1,354

$ 2,873















Net income (loss), as reported $ 1,588

$ (2,235)

$ (56,577)

$ (26,756) Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 1,622

3,844

12,052

4,600 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 7,632

6,900

38,838

23,196 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (2,314)

(2,149)

(12,723)

(6,163) Other tax adjustments (4) (1,738)

772

15,962

9,675 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 6,790

$ 7,132

$ (2,448)

$ 4,552















Net income (loss) per share - Diluted, as reported $ 0.08

$ (0.12)

$ (2.99)

$ (1.46) Stock-based compensation (1) 0.28

0.18

0.94

0.73 Restructuring and other costs (2) 0.07

0.14

1.01

0.41 Inventory reserve charge(3) 0.06

—

0.49

— Purchase accounting intangible amortization and fair value

adjustments 0.06

0.25

0.25

0.37 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.11)

(0.11)

(0.67)

(0.33) Other tax adjustments (4) (0.08)

0.04

0.84

0.53 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - Diluted $ 0.36

$ 0.38

$ (0.13)

$ 0.25





(1) We exclude stock-based compensation, which is non-cash, from the non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that such exclusion provides a better comparison of results of ongoing operations for current and future periods with such results from past periods.



(2) On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a global restructuring plan (the "Restructuring Plan"), which is intended to support our strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and ensure that we are appropriately structured and resourced to deliver increased and sustainable value to our shareholders and customers. On February 7, 2023, our Board of Directors approved an integration plan (the "Integration Plan"), which is intended to streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our recent acquisitions and the resulting redundant operations and offerings. The Restructuring and other costs primarily consist of severance and related benefits.



(3) During 2023, we recorded a charge of $9.3 million, increasing our reserve for excess and obsolete inventory, based on our analysis of our inventory reserves in connection with our strategy to simplify our product portfolio and cease selling certain products.



(4) The other tax adjustments primarily relate to the impact of certain jurisdictions maintaining a full valuation allowance where benefit is not accrued on U.S. GAAP pre-tax book losses.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income (loss) $ 1,588

$ (2,235)

$ (56,577)

$ (26,756) Interest (income) expense, net 819

(8)

3,348

(36) Income tax (benefit) expense (2,354)

753

2,515

5,105 Depreciation and amortization and fair value adjustments 3,649

7,472

15,377

17,533 EBITDA 3,702

5,982

(35,337)

(4,154) Other (income) expense, net 1,303

(159)

1,178

(3,236) Stock-based compensation 5,557

3,291

17,833

13,315 Inventory reserve charge(3) 1,208

—

9,340

— Restructuring and other costs (1) 1,380

2,604

19,043

7,548 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,150

$ 11,718

$ 12,057

$ 13,473 Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 13.3 %

11.3 %

3.4 %

3.9 %





(1) On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a global restructuring plan (the "Restructuring Plan"), which is intended to support our strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and ensure that we are appropriately structured and resourced to deliver increased and sustainable value to our shareholders and customers. On February 7, 2023, our Board of Directors approved an integration plan (the "Integration Plan"), which is intended to streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our recent acquisitions and the resulting redundant operations and offerings. The Restructuring and other costs primarily consist of severance and related benefits.



(2) Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total sales.



(3) During 2023, we recorded a charge of $9.3 million, increasing our reserve for excess and obsolete inventory, based on our analysis of our inventory reserves in connection with our strategy to simplify our product portfolio and cease selling certain products.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY SALES MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Total sales to external customers as reported













Americas (1) $ 42,535

$ 44,345

$ 167,269

$ 154,422 EMEA (1) 33,657

31,680

108,298

98,174 APAC (1) 22,648

27,834

83,264

93,169

$ 98,840

$ 103,859

$ 358,831

$ 345,765

















For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Total sales to external customers in constant currency (2)













Americas (1) $ 42,044

$ 44,008

$ 165,715

$ 154,545 EMEA (1) 33,028

33,109

105,545

99,355 APAC (1) 23,873

28,392

85,948

92,268

$ 98,945

$ 105,509

$ 357,208

$ 346,168





(1) Regions represent North America and South America (Americas); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia-Pacific (APAC).



(2) We compare the change in the sales from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rate in effect during the last day of the prior comparable period, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022















Hardware $ 66,640

$ 70,322

$ 234,124

$ 220,919 Software 12,178

12,943

44,448

44,361 Service 20,022

20,594

80,259

80,485 Total Sales $ 98,840

$ 103,859

$ 358,831

$ 345,765















Hardware as a percentage of total sales 67.4 %

67.7 %

65.2 %

63.9 % Software as a percentage of total sales 12.3 %

12.5 %

12.4 %

12.8 % Service as a percentage of total sales 20.3 %

19.8 %

22.4 %

23.3 %















Total Recurring Revenue (3) $ 17,360

$ 18,088

$ 67,497

$ 68,272 Recurring revenue as a percentage of total sales 17.6 %

17.4 %

18.8 %

19.7 %





(3) Recurring revenue is comprised of hardware service contracts, software maintenance contracts, and subscription based software applications.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 18,655

$ (6,700)

$ 1,075

$ (24,856) Purchases of property and equipment (1,801)

(1,393)

(6,817)

(6,371) Cash paid for technology development, patents and licenses (2,106)

(1,413)

(7,177)

(10,567) Free Cash Flow 14,748

(9,506)

(12,919)

(41,794) Restructuring and other cash payments (1) 2,665

454

14,380

6,364 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 17,413

$ (9,052)

$ 1,461

$ (35,430)





(1) On February 7, 2023, our Board of Directors approved an integration plan (the "Integration Plan"), which is intended to streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our recent acquisitions and the resulting redundant operations and offerings. The Restructuring and other cash payments primarily consist of severance and related benefits.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF OUTLOOK - GAAP TO NON-GAAP



Fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2024

Low

High GAAP gross margin 49.0 %

50.5 % Stock-based compensation 0.5 %

0.5 % Non-GAAP gross margin 49.5 %

51.0 %



Fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2024 (in thousands) Low

High GAAP operating expenses $47,500

$49,500 Stock-based compensation (3,300)

(3,300) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (1,200)

(1,200) Restructuring and other costs (2,000)

(2,000) Non-GAAP operating expenses $41,000

$43,000



Fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2024

Low

High GAAP diluted loss per share range $(0.66)

$(0.46) Stock-based compensation 0.19

0.19 Purchase accounting intangible amortization 0.06

0.06 Restructuring and other costs 0.11

0.11 Non-GAAP tax adjustments 0.10

0.10 Non-GAAP diluted loss per share $(0.20)

$0.00

SOURCE FARO