FARO Announces Strategic Partnership with HOLOGATE

News provided by

FARO

06 Jun, 2023, 10:13 ET

LAKE MARY, Fla., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced their strategic partnership with HOLOGATE's enterprise division HGXR, developers of high-end extended reality (XR) solutions for training and simulation.

Continue Reading

For the first time, HGXR systems will integrate state-of-the-art FARO digital scanning technology. The integration will enable anything from objects and infrastructure to real-life situations and scenarios to be scanned and simulated in photo-real VR as digital twins, offering customers enhanced training and greater customization potential.

This partnership unites two technological leaders in their field. For over 40 years FARO has pioneered bridging the digital and physical worlds with best-in-market laser scanning technology which digitally captures any situation or object using 3D point clouds. Point clouds are essentially a huge collection of individual data points plotted in 3D space from which HGXR creates digital twins, virtual photo-real representations based on the scanned physical environment.

HGXR offers full-service virtual reality training and simulation solutions for enterprises and is a division of HOLOGATE, a global media company, and market leader in turnkey extended reality solutions for entertainment with more than 450 locations and 16 million users worldwide.

With digital twins HGXR systems users can visualize and simulate any real object, environment or situation in the virtual space. This is indispensable technology for organizations needing to digitally capture a situation or critical infrastructure for any time review, evaluation, and training — such as a crime scene reconstruction, or security planning and process optimization on the factory floor.

Leif Petersen, CEO and Founder of HOLOGATE/HGXR, commented: "We are delighted to announce this partnership with FARO which is an incredible enhancement to our training and simulation offers. FARO's expertise in the digital scanning and imaging field directly complements our virtual solutions and enables us to further adapt our XR training and simulation applications to meet our customers' needs. We are really excited for our first collaboration!"

"We are pleased to be working with HGXR in a partnership that capitalizes on the strengths of both organizations," said Christian Schäfers, Regional Manager of Public Safety & Forensics at FARO. "FARO's high-speed leading digital scanning technology, coupled with HGXR's premium XR training, takes their training and simulation solutions to the next level."

About FARO

FARO serves the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), O&M (Operations & Maintenance), and Public Safety Analytics markets. For over 40 years, FARO has been a pioneer in #RealityCapture, bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy, providing industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world and use that data to make smarter decisions faster. For more information, visit www.faro.com.

About HGXR

HGXR is a division of HOLOGATE GmbH, a global media company and market leader in turnkey XR solutions for entertainment and enterprise headquartered in Munich, Germany. With HGXR systems, any real situation can be simulated, visualized, and trained flexibly and efficiently in the virtual space, with the latest XR technology, high-end graphics and an extensive app library - efficient, effective, and multifunctional in use. Future-proof extended reality (XR) simulation, visualization and training solutions adapted to your needs - anytime and anywhere. Clients and partners include Audi, Sony, the Fraunhofer Institute, the German Army and the Police. For more information, visit www.hgxr.com

SOURCE FARO

Also from this source

FARO Technologies Announces Retirement of President & CEO Michael Burger and appointment of Yuval Wasserman as Executive Chairman and Interim CEO

FARO Announces First Quarter Financial Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.