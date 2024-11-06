FARO Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenue of $82.6 million , at the upper end of guidance range

LAKE MARY, Fla., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"I am proud of our ongoing progress in profitability, achieving 55.7% gross margins, GAAP net loss of $0.3 million and $8.9 million of adjusted EBITDA, or 10.7% of revenue, all exceeding our expectations for the third quarter. This marks a significant transformation in our operations over the past year, as its the first time that we have delivered back-to-back double-digit quarterly adjusted EBITDA margins in almost a decade," said Peter Lau, President & Chief Executive Officer. "Looking ahead, we are committed to executing on our growth initiatives, even in a difficult macroeconomic environment. With our recent product launches, including the Quantum X Arm and next generation Focus Premium Max Laser Scanner, we are excited about the actions we are taking to drive organic revenue growth over the longer term."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

Total sales of $82.6 million , down 5% year over year

, down 5% year over year Gross margin of 55.7%, compared to 48.0% in the prior year period

Non-GAAP gross margin of 56.1%, compared to 48.9% in the prior year period

Operating expenses of $43.8 million , compared to $48.6 million in the prior year period

, compared to in the prior year period Non-GAAP operating expenses of $40.1 million , compared to $41.5 million in the prior year period

, compared to in the prior year period Net loss of $0.3 million , or $(0.02) per share compared to net loss of $8.8 million , or $(0.46) per share in the prior year period

, or per share compared to net loss of , or per share in the prior year period Non-GAAP net income of $4.0 million , or $0.21 per share compared to non-GAAP net income of $0.5 million , or $0.03 per share in the prior year period

, or per share compared to non-GAAP net income of , or per share in the prior year period Adjusted EBITDA of $8.9 million , or 10.7% of total sales compared to $3.5 million , or 4.1% of total sales in the prior year period

, or 10.7% of total sales compared to , or 4.1% of total sales in the prior year period Cash, cash equivalents & short-term investments of $88.9 million compared to $96.3 million as of December 31, 2023

* A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release. An additional explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Outlook for the Fourth Quarter 2024

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024, FARO currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $88 to $96 million

to Gross margin in the range of 55.6% to 57.1%. Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 56.0% to 57.5%

Operating expenses in the range of $47.4 to $49.4 million . Non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $40.5 to $42.5 million

to . Non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of to Net (loss) income per share in the range of ($0.15) to $0.05 . Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.32 to $0.52 .

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (800) 343-4849 (U.S.) or +1 (785) 424-1699 (International) and using the passcode FARO. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at: https://www.faro.com/en/About-Us/Investor-Relations/Financial-Events-and-Presentations

A replay webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About FARO

For over 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit www.faro.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains information about our financial results that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, exclude the impact of purchase accounting intangible amortization expense, stock-based compensation, restructuring and other charges, and other tax adjustments, and are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our historical operations and financial performance.

In addition, we present EBITDA, which is calculated as net income (loss) before interest (income) expense, net, income tax benefit (expense) and depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated as EBITDA, excluding other (income) expense, net, stock-based compensation, and restructuring and other charges, as measures of our operating profitability. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss). We also present Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of total sales.

We have included non-GAAP total sales on a constant currency basis. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to total sales on a constant currency basis is total sales. We believe constant currency information is useful in analyzing underlying trends in our business and the commercial performance of our products by eliminating the impact of highly volatile fluctuations in foreign currency markets and allows for period-to-period comparisons of our performance. For simplicity, we may elect to omit this information in future periods if we determine a lack of material impact. To present this information, current period performance for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars are converted to U.S. dollars at the exchange rate in effect during the last day of the prior comparable period.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with relevant period-to-period comparisons of our core operations using the same methodology that management employs in its review of the Company's operating results. These financial measures are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate a company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to varying methods of calculation. The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about the outlook for the fourth quarter of 2024, demand for and customer acceptance of FARO's products, FARO's product development and product launches, FARO's growth, strategic and restructuring plans and initiatives, including but not limited to the additional restructuring charges expected to be incurred in connection with our restructuring and integration plans and the timing and amount of cost savings and other benefits expected to be realized from the restructuring and integration plans and other strategic initiatives, and FARO's growth potential and profitability. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe the Company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, or goals are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "is," "will" and similar expressions or discussions of FARO's plans or other intentions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

the Company's ability to realize the intended benefits of its undertaking to transition to a company that is reorganized around functions to improve the efficiency of its sales organization and to improve operational effectiveness;

the Company's inability to successfully execute its strategic plan, restructuring plan and integration plan, including but not limited to additional impairment charges and/or higher than expected severance costs and exit costs, and its inability to realize the expected benefits of such plans;

the changes in our executive management team in 2023 and 2024 and the loss of any of our executive officers or other key personnel, which may be impacted by factors such as our inability to competitively address inflationary pressures on employee compensation and flexibility in employee work arrangements;

the outcome of any litigation to which the Company is or may become a party;

loss of future government sales;

potential impacts on customer and supplier relationships and the Company's reputation;

development by others of new or improved products, processes or technologies that make the Company's products less competitive or obsolete;

the Company's inability to maintain its technological advantage by developing new products and enhancing its existing products;

declines or other adverse changes, or lack of improvement, in industries that the Company serves or the domestic and international economies in the regions of the world where the Company operates and other general economic, business, and financial conditions;

the effect of general economic and financial market conditions, including in response to public health concerns;

assumptions regarding the Company's financial condition or future financial performance may be incorrect;

the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and inflation rates; and

other risks and uncertainties discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 , filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2024 , as supplemented by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other SEC filings.

Forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 Sales













Product $ 61,461

$ 66,911

$ 186,309

$ 199,754 Service 21,102

19,902

62,583

60,237 Total sales 82,563

86,813

248,892

259,991 Cost of sales













Product 26,246

34,640

82,817

112,691 Service 10,341

10,499

32,003

32,587 Total cost of sales 36,587

45,139

114,820

145,278 Gross profit 45,976

41,674

134,072

114,713 Operating expenses













Selling, general and administrative 34,041

37,970

106,224

117,907 Research and development 9,771

8,188

28,628

32,568 Restructuring costs —

2,442

616

15,130 Total operating expenses 43,812

48,600

135,468

165,605 Income (loss) from operations 2,164

(6,926)

(1,396)

(50,892) Other (income) expense













Interest expense 1,023

691

2,615

2,529 Other (income) expense, net 175

(381)

157

(125) Income (loss) before income tax 966

(7,236)

(4,168)

(53,296) Income tax expense 1,255

1,520

3,912

4,869 Net loss $ (289)

$ (8,756)

$ (8,080)

$ (58,165) Net loss per share - Basic $ (0.02)

$ (0.46)

$ (0.42)

$ (3.08) Net loss per share - Diluted $ (0.02)

$ (0.46)

$ (0.42)

$ (3.08) Weighted average shares - Basic 19,266,217

18,953,251

19,218,004

18,899,954 Weighted average shares - Diluted 19,266,217

18,953,251

19,218,004

18,899,954

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,913

$ 76,787 Short-term investments —

19,496 Accounts receivable, net 83,208

92,028 Inventories, net 39,055

34,529 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,252

38,768 Total current assets 245,428

261,608 Non-current assets:





Property, plant and equipment, net 19,544

21,181 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,208

12,231 Goodwill 110,972

109,534 Intangible assets, net 46,325

47,891 Service and sales demonstration inventory, net 21,436

23,147 Deferred income tax assets, net 24,826

25,027 Other long-term assets 3,891

4,073 Total assets $ 489,630

$ 504,692 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 30,438

$ 27,404 Accrued liabilities 25,208

29,930 Income taxes payable 6,881

5,699 Current portion of unearned service revenues 41,495

40,555 Customer deposits 4,282

4,251 Lease liabilities 4,645

5,434 Total current liabilities 112,949

113,273 Loan - 5.50% Convertible Senior Notes 70,096

72,760 Unearned service revenues - less current portion 20,051

20,256 Lease liabilities - less current portion 15,412

10,837 Deferred income tax liabilities 13,048

13,308 Income taxes payable - less current portion 2,510

5,629 Other long-term liabilities 46

23 Total liabilities 234,112

236,086 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Common stock - par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 20,869,974 and 20,343,359 issued, respectively; 18,908,076 and 18,968,798 outstanding, respectively 20

20 Additional paid-in capital 354,765

346,277 Retained earnings (17,869)

(9,789) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (40,729)

(37,247) Common stock in treasury, at cost - 1,961,898 and 1,374,561 shares held, respectively (40,669)

(30,655) Total shareholders' equity 255,518

268,606 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 489,630

$ 504,692

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023 Cash flows from:





Operating activities:





Net loss $ (8,080)

$ (58,165) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 11,709

11,728 Stock-based compensation 8,471

12,276 Inventory write-downs —

8,132 Asset impairment charges —

5,333 Deferred income tax (benefit) and other non-cash charges (1,230)

(82) Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 861

1,754 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 336

294 Loss on disposal of assets 974

(155) Provisions for bad debts, net of recoveries 966

834 Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Decrease (Increase) in:





Accounts receivable 6,864

1,282 Inventories (8,097)

(544) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,298

4,047 (Decrease) Increase in:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,722)

(2,802) Income taxes payable (1,884)

653 Customer deposits 144

(1,534) Unearned service revenues 778

(1,198) Other liabilities (1,033)

567 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 13,355

(17,580) Investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (3,559)

(5,016) Maturity of short-term investments 20,009

— Cash paid for technology development, patents and licenses (4,822)

(5,071) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 11,628

(10,087) Financing activities:





Payments on finance leases (135)

(154) Cash settlement of equity awards —

(89) Repurchases of common stock (10,014)

— Proceeds from issuance of 5.50% Convertible Senior Notes, due 2028, net of discount, issuance cost and accrued interest —

72,310 Repayment of 5.50% Convertible Senior Notes, due 2028 (2,685)

— Payment of contingent consideration for business acquisition —

(1,098) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (12,834)

70,969 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (23)

(1,195) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 12,126

42,107 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 76,787

37,812 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 88,913

$ 79,919

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Gross profit, as reported $ 45,976

$ 41,674

$ 134,072

$ 114,713 Stock-based compensation (1) 381

280

1,085

972 Restructuring and other costs (2) —

456

2

1,326 Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 381

736

1,087

2,298 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 46,357

$ 42,410

$ 135,159

$ 117,011 Gross margin, as reported 55.7 %

48.0 %

53.9 %

44.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin 56.1 %

48.9 %

54.3 %

45.0 %















Selling, general and administrative, as reported $ 34,041

$ 37,970

$ 106,224

$ 117,907 Stock-based compensation (1) (1,858)

(3,588)

(5,996)

(9,710) Restructuring and other costs (2) —

—

(3,453)

— Purchase accounting intangible amortization (283)

(663)

(1,167)

(2,024) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 31,900

$ 33,719

$ 95,608

$ 106,173















Research and development, as reported $ 9,771

$ 8,188

$ 28,628

$ 32,568 Stock-based compensation (1) (529)

176

(1,390)

(1,594) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (1,085)

(501)

(2,089)

(1,541) Non-GAAP research and development $ 8,157

$ 7,863

$ 25,149

$ 29,433















Operating expenses, as reported $ 43,812

$ 48,600

$ 135,468

$ 165,605 Stock-based compensation (1) (2,387)

(3,411)

(7,386)

(11,304) Restructuring and other costs (2) —

(2,495)

(4,069)

(16,337) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (1,368)

(1,164)

(3,256)

(3,565) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses (3,755)

(7,070)

(14,711)

(31,206) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 40,057

$ 41,530

$ 120,757

$ 134,399















Income (loss) from operations, as reported $ 2,164

$ (6,926)

$ (1,396)

$ (50,892) Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 381

737

1,087

2,298 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 3,755

7,070

14,711

31,206 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 6,300

$ 881

$ 14,402

$ (17,388)















Net loss, as reported $ (289)

$ (8,756)

$ (8,080)

$ (58,165) Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 381

737

1,087

2,298 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 3,755

7,070

14,711

31,206 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (3) (819)

(1,952)

(3,532)

(10,409) Other tax adjustments (3) 967

3,358

4,861

17,700 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 3,995

$ 457

$ 9,047

$ (17,370)















Net loss per share - Diluted, as reported $ (0.02)

$ (0.46)

$ (0.42)

$ (3.08) Stock-based compensation (1) 0.14

0.19

0.44

0.65 Restructuring and other costs (2) —

0.16

0.21

0.93 Purchase accounting intangible amortization 0.08

0.06

0.17

0.19 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (3) (0.04)

(0.10)

(0.18)

(0.55) Other tax adjustments (3) 0.05

0.18

0.25

0.94 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - Diluted $ 0.21

$ 0.03

$ 0.47

$ (0.92)





(1) We exclude stock-based compensation, which is non-cash, from the non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that such exclusion provides a better comparison of results of ongoing operations for current and future periods with such results from past periods.



(2) On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a global restructuring plan (the "Restructuring Plan"), which is intended to support our strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and ensure that we are appropriately structured and resourced to deliver increased and sustainable value to our shareholders and customers. On February 7, 2023, our Board of Directors approved an integration plan (the "Integration Plan"), which is intended to streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our recent acquisitions and the resulting redundant operations and offerings. The Restructuring and other costs primarily consist of severance and related benefits associated with the Restructuring Plan, Integration Plan, and executive transitions.



(3) The Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated by applying a statutory tax rate to Non-GAAP adjustments, including Stock-based compensation, Restructuring and other costs, non-recurring Inventory reserve charges, and Purchase accounting intangible amortization and fair value adjustments. In addition, when estimating our Non-GAAP income tax rate, we exclude the impact of items that impact our reported income tax rate that we do not believe are representative of our ongoing operating results, including the impact of valuation allowances we are currently recording in certain jurisdictions and certain discrete items such as adjustments to uncertain tax position reserves, as these items are difficult to predict and can impact our effective income tax rate. Specifically, Other tax adjustments during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were comprised of $4.4 million related to the impact of valuation allowance adjustments and $0.5 million related to other discrete items. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, Other tax adjustments were comprised of $0.8 million related to the impact of valuation allowance adjustments and $0.2 million related to other discrete items. In 2023, Other tax adjustments during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were comprised of $11.2 million related to the impact of valuation allowance adjustments and $6.5 million related to other items, including equity based compensation book to tax differences, non-GAAP adjustments impact on Global intangible low-taxed income and Prepaid tax on intercompany profit. During the three months ended September 30, 2023, Other tax adjustments were comprised of $2.0 million related to the impact of valuation allowance adjustments and $1.4 million related to other items, including equity based compensation book to tax differences, non-GAAP adjustments impact on Global intangible low-taxed income and Prepaid tax on intercompany profit.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net loss $ (289)

$ (8,756)

$ (8,080)

$ (58,165) Interest expense, net 1,023

691

2,615

2,529 Income tax expense 1,255

1,520

3,912

4,869 Depreciation and amortization 3,921

3,803

11,709

11,728 EBITDA 5,910

(2,742)

10,156

(39,039) Other expense (income), net 175

(381)

157

(125) Stock-based compensation 2,768

3,692

8,471

12,276 Restructuring and other costs (1) —

2,951

4,071

17,663 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,853

$ 3,520

$ 22,855

$ (9,225) Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 10.7 %

4.1 %

9.2 %

(3.5) %





(1) On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved the Restructuring Plan, which is intended to support our strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and ensure that we are appropriately structured and resourced to deliver increased and sustainable value to our shareholders and customers. On February 7, 2023, our Board of Directors approved the Integration Plan, which is intended to streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our recent acquisitions and the resulting redundant operations and offerings. The Restructuring and other costs primarily consist of severance and related benefits associated with the Restructuring Plan, Integration Plan, and executive transitions.



(2) Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total sales.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY SALES MEASURES (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Total sales to external customers as reported













Americas (1) $ 40,353

$ 41,033

$ 117,748

$ 124,734 EMEA (1) 25,461

25,621

75,496

74,641 APAC (1) 16,749

20,159

55,648

60,616

$ 82,563

$ 86,813

$ 248,892

$ 259,991

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Total sales to external customers in constant currency (2)













Americas (1) $ 40,707

$ 40,879

$ 118,126

$ 124,682 EMEA (1) 24,278

24,954

73,127

73,060 APAC (1) 16,497

19,883

55,441

58,437

$ 81,482

$ 85,716

$ 246,694

$ 256,179





(1) Regions represent North America and South America ("Americas"); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa ("EMEA"); and the Asia-Pacific ("APAC").



(2) We compare the change in the sales from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rate in effect during the last day of the prior comparable period, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023















Hardware $ 50,301

$ 55,706

$ 152,968

$ 167,484 Software 11,159

11,205

33,341

32,270 Service 21,103

19,902

62,583

60,237 Total Sales $ 82,563

$ 86,813

$ 248,892

$ 259,991















Hardware as a percentage of total sales 60.9 %

64.2 %

61.5 %

64.4 % Software as a percentage of total sales 13.5 %

12.9 %

13.4 %

12.4 % Service as a percentage of total sales 25.6 %

22.9 %

25.1 %

23.2 %















Total Recurring Revenue (3) $ 17,431

$ 17,056

$ 51,287

$ 50,137 Recurring revenue as a percentage of total sales 21.1 %

19.6 %

20.6 %

19.3 %





(3) Recurring revenue is comprised of hardware service contracts, software maintenance contracts, and subscription based software applications.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 2,568

$ (4,373)

$ 13,355

$ (17,580) Purchases of property and equipment (1,871)

(704)

(3,559)

(5,016) Cash paid for technology development, patents and licenses (1,430)

(1,455)

(4,822)

(5,071) Free Cash Flow (733)

(6,532)

4,974

(27,667) Restructuring and other cash payments (1) 343

6,279

3,100

11,014 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ (390)

$ (253)

$ 8,074

$ (16,653)





(1) On February 7, 2023, our Board of Directors approved the Integration Plan, which is intended to streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our recent acquisitions and the resulting redundant operations and offerings. The Restructuring and other costs primarily consist of severance and related benefits associated with the Restructuring Plan, Integration Plan, and executive transitions.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OUTLOOK - GAAP TO NON-GAAP



Fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2024

Low

High GAAP gross margin 55.6 %

57.1 % Stock-based compensation 0.4 %

0.4 % Non-GAAP gross margin 56.0 %

57.5 %





Fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2024 (in thousands) Low

High GAAP operating expenses $47,400

$49,400 Stock-based compensation (3,600)

(3,600) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (1,100)

(1,100) Restructuring and other costs (2,200)

(2,200) Non-GAAP operating expenses $40,500

$42,500





Fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2024

Low

High GAAP diluted earnings per share range $(0.15)

$0.05 Stock-based compensation 0.21

0.21 Purchase accounting intangible amortization 0.06

0.06 Restructuring and other costs 0.11

0.11 Non-GAAP tax adjustments 0.09

0.09 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.32

$0.52

SOURCE FARO