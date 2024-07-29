Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club Joins Curio Collection by Hilton and Unveils $14 Million Transformation

Prime Hospitality Group Debuts Newly Renovated Curio Collection by Hilton Hotel in the Florida Keys, Promising Unmatched Experiences and Adventure

MARATHON, Fla., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Hospitality Group, a vertical of Prime Group, today announces that its recently acquired property Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club has joined the Curio Collection by Hilton portfolio. The newly rebranded Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club Marathon, Curio Collection by Hilton debuts a transformative $14 million renovation of its accommodations, amenities, and restaurant offerings. Located in the Florida Keys city of Marathon, the Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club joins its sister hotel, Courtyard Faro Blanco Resort, on the same property featuring 250 guest rooms at 1996 Overseas Highway.

Newly renovated room at Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club after its $14 million transformation.

ELEVATED ACCOMMODATIONS

Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club offers spacious accommodations with stunning bayside views of the Florida Keys. Featuring 125 generously sized guest rooms, the resort will provide a refined residential experience adorned with luxurious details. Each room is designed for modern comfort and has a 42" wide-screen TV, sleeper sofa, complimentary WiFi, luxury skin and hair amenities, a mini fridge and a contemporary bathroom.

Newly renovated Premier King Rooms exude timeless luxury with natural wood tones, plush bedding and tropical-inspired art, accommodating up to four guests. The Premier Two Queen Rooms offer a modern coastal living space with two queen beds and a sleeper sofa, ideal for up to six guests. Each room will also include newly added coffee bars, vanities and workstations for convenience and luxury.

Known to be one of the oldest buildings in Marathon, the historic Parrish House will soon be renovated and restored to function as a private bungalow, offering two bedrooms and featuring a spacious kitchen and living area for guests to indulge in the Florida Keys history.

BESPOKE AMENITIES

Tailored for both relaxation and adventure, Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club Marathon offers an exceptional range of amenities. This premier destination features four outdoor pools, including an infinity pool that provides an expansive setting for sunbathing and recreation. Guests can take advantage of sunning beach access and enjoy guided snorkeling and fishing charters through the resort's exclusive partner Faro Blanco Marina, A Suntex Experience.

Later in 2024, a new full-service spa will invite guests to indulge in serene treatment rooms and a curated selection of island-inspired therapies crafted from fresh botanicals and marine extracts. Complementing the wellness experience, the resort boasts a state-of-the-art fitness center with diverse workout options, including weekly yoga classes on the beach.

Additionally, with over 40,000 square feet of reimagined meeting space, Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club Marathon offers versatile venues that embrace the island's dynamic ambiance. Whether on the expansive event lawn or the marina-view pool deck, every event is elevated by the resort's breathtaking waterfront vistas and chef-curated culinary experiences.

CULINARY DELIGHTS

A highlight of Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club is its diverse dining options, catering to various tastes and preferences. El Farito serves handcrafted coffee, fresh pastries, breakfast favorites and convenient grab-and-go items daily, offering a perfect start to the day.

Lighthouse Kitchen + Bar, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the historic Faro Blanco Lighthouse and marina, epitomizes refined coastal dining. Embracing a "Rosé all day" culture, this exquisite venue now offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, happy hour and poolside dining. The newly curated menu showcases an array of gourmet seafood creations, crafted with the freshest ingredients.

Blue Waters Bar & Grill, located by the infinity pool in the Courtyard Faro Blanco building, provides a casual dining experience with local fresh fare, including Key West pink shrimp and fish tacos, ideal for a relaxed meal with views of the Florida Keys waters. Each dining venue at Faro Blanco Resort is designed to deliver exceptional cuisine, personalized service, and an unforgettable ambiance, ensuring a delightful culinary experience for locals and visitors.

Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club Marathon, Curio Collection by Hilton is located at 1996 Overseas Highway, Marathon, Florida, 33050. To learn more about Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club, please visit https://www.faroblancoresort.com/

About Faro Blanco Resort

Located in the heart of the Florida Keys, Faro Blanco Resort offers unique opportunities for tranquility and adventure, as well as two breathtaking resort properties: Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club, Curio Collection by Hilton and Courtyard Faro Blanco Resort. Located along Overseas Highway, the property welcomes guests with 250 guest rooms, including the restored historic Parrish House, which will debut as a private suite in late 2024. Faro Blanco Resort represents the largest resort in the area with 250 guest rooms, four pools, four dining options, a white sand beach, watersports, and an onsite marina partner offering fishing and snorkeling excursions. Guests can anticipate exceptional experiences across the resort collection, including a renovated pool deck with new cabanas later this year. For reservations, visit faroblancoresort.com or call 305-743-1234.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 7,600 properties and nearly 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World's Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 190 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app , guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , and YouTube .

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 160 individually remarkable hotels hand-picked to immerse guests in one-of-a-kind moments in the world's most sought-after destinations. Each hotel in the Curio Collection evokes a bespoke story through distinctive architecture and design, world-class food & beverage and curated experiences, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors . Experience Curio Collection by Hilton by booking at curiocollection.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Curio Collection by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/curio , and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About Prime

Prime Group's vertically integrated approach unifies multiple Real Estate disciplines under one roof. A multifaceted company with a vision toward improved, sustainable real estate development with efficient utilization of our diverse strengths, strategic affiliates, and talented in-house professionals. The resulting effort is a robust portfolio of retail centers, offices, mixed-use, hotels, resorts, restaurants, and residential single and multifamily communities; each supported and sustained through technology, planning, and experienced, skilled personnel. Prime Group is a privately owned company with the agility and strength to leverage unique opportunities. With growth as a measure of our success, Prime Group's core affiliates shift and share resources to better support our projects, processes, companies, and clients. Prime Group began as a residential, commercial, and retail developer and operator of office and hospitality specialties, consultation, and management under the leadership of Chairman Fred Abbo and CEO Larry Abbo.

About Shaner Hospitality

Headquartered in State College, Pa., Shaner Hotels, managers of this asset, is one of the foremost owner-operator companies in the hospitality industry, with over $1 billion invested in 78 hotel properties owned and managed across the U.S., Italy, Greece, and the Bahamas. Over the past 40 years, the company has also been engaged in new development and redevelopment of more than 80 hotel projects with leading brand affiliations such as Marriott International, InterContinental Hotels, Choice Hotels, and Hilton. New properties are constantly evaluated as Shaner Hotels continues a conservative yet opportunistic approach to growth.

Contact: [email protected]



SOURCE Prime Hospitality Group