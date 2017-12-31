FARO® Innovates in 3D Color for Metrology Applications

PrizmTM is designed specifically to operate as a compact, tightly integrated solution with the FARO Quantum ScanArm arm product family and extends the FARO tradition of delivering maximum measurement consistency for both direct-to-parts contact and non-contact requirements in every working environment.

PrizmTM has certified accuracy for the most demanding metrology challenges. The color scan allows users to view and manipulate a detail rich, 3D color point cloud model of a part or assembly on a computer screen. This is ideally suited for molded parts where color and surface texture are an essential requirement of the complete inspection.

To request additional information about the FARO Quantum ScanArm with Prizm™ and learn more about our web demonstration options, please visit: https://www.faro.com/prizm-info-request

This introduction rounds out the best in class Laser Line Probe portfolio that also includes the FAROBluTM Laser Line Probe and provides users with the unique flexibility to select the option that best fits a specific situation or a specific project.

Best in Class Dimensional and Qualitative Inspection



This innovation enables parts and objects to be inspected for dimension and surface quality. This is ideally suited for molded parts where color and surface texture are an essential requirement of the complete inspection, or for identifying splits on stamped sheet metal not detectable with existing technologies. Fine details including texture, such as weld marks, grinding marks, sandblasting and machining patterns, and even text, can be clearly extracted for identification of key features during the inspection process. The true-to-life functionality enhances productivity by supporting inspection professionals in driving out dimensional and surface character quality issues that would otherwise slow the end-to-end the production process.

"Given our extensive experience in metrology as one of the pioneers in portable measurement arms, we understand that monochrome Laser Line Probes are considered good enough for a wide range of inspection challenges," stated Pete Edmonds, Vice President - Factory Metrology. "However, we take our role as innovator and visionary seriously, so we are determined to look beyond 'good enough'. With the PrizmTM Color LLP, we believe that we have reset the expectations of what a high value portable measurement arm solution can be and should be."

About FARO

FARO is the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement, imaging and realization technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software for the following vertical markets:

Factory Metrology - High-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes

Construction BIM - 3D capture of as-built construction projects and factories to document complex structures and perform quality control, planning and preservation

Public Safety Forensics - Capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel

Product Design - Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication

3D Machine Vision - 3D vision for both control and measurement to the manufacturing floor through 3D sensors and custom solutions

FARO's global headquarters is located in Lake Mary, Florida. The Company's European regional headquarters is located in Stuttgart, Germany and its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters is located in Singapore. FARO has other offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Switzerland, India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about demand for and customer acceptance of FARO's products, and FARO's product development and product launches. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe the Company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, or goals are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "is," "will" and similar expressions or discussions of FARO's plans or other intentions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

development by others of new or improved products, processes or technologies that make the Company's products less competitive or obsolete;

the Company's inability to maintain its technological advantage by developing new products and enhancing its existing products;

declines or other adverse changes, or lack of improvement, in industries that the Company serves or the domestic and international economies in the regions of the world where the Company operates and other general economic, business, and financial conditions; and

other risks detailed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and in Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 .

Forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

More information is available at http://www.faro.com

SOURCE FARO Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.faro.com

