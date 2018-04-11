FARO® Introduces CAM2 2018 3D Measurement Software Platform

Optimized Value of FARO Hardware

CAM2 2018 is a tightly integrated software platform for the entire FARO measurement product portfolio driven by extensive feedback from both users of previous generations of CAM2 and other third party metrology software platforms. As such, it ensures that our customers are able to uniquely leverage the full range of FARO hardware features/functionality, now and also in the future, through updates for the most current software versions and patches. Additionally, both the software and hardware are supported by the market leading FARO customer service organization in addition to the extensive online self-help FARO® Knowledge Base (https://knowledge.faro.com/).

Improved Quality Control through Repeat Part Management

CAM2 2018 now includes Repeat Part Management (RPM) functionality for easy production implementation and minimum training. This smart tool enables a specific inspection process to be designed once and then repeated and executed by anyone on the factory floor. Accordingly, this ensures resource efficient, consistent oversight and quality control of inspection routines without the need to have highly skilled metrology professionals drive and manage the process.

Accelerated Actionable Insight

CAM2 2018 features integrated web-based dashboard reporting that delivers real time inspection results and insightful trend analysis in a user-friendly set of adaptable visual reports. The RPM Control Center information can be shared across the organization in real time and accelerate the ability to take immediate corrective action as required.

"As a full service, high accuracy, portable coordinate measuring solution provider, we can provide great value for our customers," stated Pete Edmonds, Vice President, Factory Metrology. "To that end, we are focusing our platform development to assure that our software enables our customers to realize the full operational potential of their FARO hardware, ranging from small to large volume measurement. CAM2 2018 is a further evolution of our strategic direction to deliver tight alignment of our hardware and software portfolios."

About FARO

FARO is the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement, imaging and realization technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software for the following vertical markets:

Factory Metrology - High-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes

Construction BIM - 3D capture of as-built construction projects and factories to document complex structures and perform quality control, planning and preservation

Public Safety Forensics - Capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel

Product Design - Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication

3D Machine Vision - 3D vision for both control and measurement to the manufacturing floor through 3D sensors and custom solutions

FARO's global headquarters is located in Lake Mary, Florida. The Company also has a technology center and manufacturing facility consisting of approximately 90,400 square feet located in Exton, Pennsylvania containing research and development, manufacturing and service operations of our FARO Laser Tracker and FARO Cobalt Array Imager product lines. The Company's European regional headquarters is located in Stuttgart, Germany and its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters is located in Singapore. FARO has other offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Switzerland, India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

