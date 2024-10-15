FARO Introduces New Range Capabilities in Focus Laser Scanner Update

New FARO Focus Premium Max leads refreshed lineup

LAKE MARY, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO) has launched the next generation in the FARO Focus 3D Laser Scanner portfolio. The Focus product line offers a complete 3D laser scanning solution, delivering a more efficient experience from data capture to insights.

The Focus Laser Scanner Solution offers up to 400 meters in range.

The latest addition to the lineup, Focus Premium Max, extends the portfolio's scanning range to 400 meters, enabling users to gather data from large outdoor environments. FARO also simplified the full Focus portfolio, enabling all users to reduce scanning time by up to 50% through the Hybrid Reality Capture™ powered by Flash Technology solution included in each model. Flash Technology is the first-of-its-kind workflow that combines the accuracy of a terrestrial laser scanner with the speed of a panoramic camera.

"Through listening to valuable customer feedback, we've made some significant changes to the entire capture to insights workflow. Now, customers who need more extensive range capabilities and faster data collection times can feel confident in their data capture," said FARO President & CEO Peter J. Lau. "This refreshed lineup gives existing and new customers more flexibility in choosing a solution that equips them with accurate data and actionable insights, keeping the Focus lineup at the forefront of laser scanning."

FARO has also extended the scanning ranges of its existing Focus portfolio, including the Premium and Core laser scanners. The portfolio provides a 3D reality capture solution suitable for construction, geospatial, engineering, and public safety applications, aiming to improve workflow efficiency in an intuitive hardware-software package.

The FARO Stream app, included with all Focus scanners, provides real-time feedback on pre-registered scans to improve efficiency on-site. Data can be optionally uploaded to FARO Sphere XG for comprehensive analysis, storage, and collaboration.

The FARO Focus Premium Max, along with the Focus Core and Focus Premium, is now available in all regions, and customers can book a demonstration on FARO.com.

About FARO

For more than 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit www.faro.com.

