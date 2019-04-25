FARO Invites You to Join Its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

LAKE MARY, Fla., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® (NASDAQ: FARO), the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement and imaging solutions for 3D manufacturing, construction BIM, 3D design, public safety forensics, and photonics applications announced today that after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2019. In conjunction with the release, Dr. Simon Raab, President and CEO, and Bob Seidel, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous live audio webcast on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

Persons wishing to access the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 876-9174 (U.S.) and (785) 424-1670 (International) and using the passcode FARO or by logging on at www.faro.com/Q1-2019earnings. Alternatively, you may also access the call via FARO's website, www.faro.com, clicking on Investor Relations, Conference Calls, and the relevant date.

Replays of the conference call will be available beginning May 2, 2019 through July 2, 2019 by calling (800) 934-7612 (U.S.) or (402) 220-6980 (international). No code is required. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on www.faro.com.

About FARO

FARO is the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement, imaging and realization technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software for the following vertical markets:

3D Manufacturing - High-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes

Construction BIM - 3D capture of as-built construction projects and factories to document complex structures and perform quality control, planning and preservation

Public Safety Forensics - Capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire events, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel

3D Design - Capture and edit 3D shapes of products, people and/or environments for design purposes in product development, computer graphics and dental and medical applications

Photonics - Develop and market galvanometer-based laser measurement products and solutions

FARO's global headquarters is located in Lake Mary, Florida. The Company's European regional headquarters is located in Stuttgart, Germany and its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters is located in Singapore. FARO has other offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Switzerland, India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

More information is available at http://www.faro.com

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding FARO Technologies, Inc.'s business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report or Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year.

