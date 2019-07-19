FARO Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

LAKE MARY, Fla., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® (NASDAQ: FARO), the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement and imaging solutions for 3D manufacturing, construction BIM, 3D design, public safety forensics, and photonics applications, today announced that after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2019. In conjunction with the release, Michael D. Burger, President and CEO, and Bob Seidel, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous live audio webcast on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

Persons wishing to access the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 831-8713 (U.S.) and (203) 518-9822 (International) and using the passcode FARO or by logging on at www.faro.com/Q2-2019earnings. Alternatively, you may also access the call via FARO's website, www.faro.com, clicking on Investor Relations, Conference Calls, and the relevant date.

Replays of the conference call will be available beginning July 25, 2019 through September 25, 2019 by calling (800) 938-2305 (U.S.) or (402) 220-1126 (international). No code is required. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on www.faro.com.

About FARO

FARO develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes.

FARO's global headquarters is located in Lake Mary, Florida. The Company's European regional headquarters is located in Stuttgart, Germany and its Asia Pacific regional headquarters is located in Singapore. FARO has other offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Switzerland, India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Australia and Japan.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding FARO Technologies, Inc.'s business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year.

