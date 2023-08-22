FARO Presents Inaugural Conference, Signals: Illuminating the Future of Reality Capture Technology

LAKE MARY, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO (Nasdaq: FARO), a leading provider of 3D measurement, imaging, and realization solutions, is thrilled to announce its inaugural Signals Conference. The event will take place at the Marriott Lincolnshire Resort, Chicago on October 12 and 13, 2023. The conference will provide attendees with the opportunity to learn how reality capture technology and its data can enable smarter, more efficient construction sites and facilities management processes.  

FARO's inaugural conference, Signals.
Attendees will also have the chance to tour and join hands-on sessions in the exclusive Oracle Innovation Lab, where they will have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the latest advancements in digital construction technology. The event will bring together a diverse range of industry experts, technology leaders, and esteemed customers. Attendees can anticipate multi-track educational presentations, hands-on demos, networking, panel discussions, and workshops with experts.  

"We are excited to host the inaugural Signals Conference, where our agenda will provide a platform for AECO leaders and innovators to come together and explore how reality capture technology can transform construction and facility management," said Pat Bohle, President of Building Insights, FARO. "The conference represents FARO's commitment to empowering our customers and partners, fostering innovation, and propelling the industry toward a future where each key stage of a building's lifecycle is managed digitally. 

Registration for FARO's Signals Conference is now open. For further details, including the conference agenda, registration information, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit the Signals Conference event site or www.FARO.com.   

About FARO:
For over 40 years, FARO has been a pioneer in #RealityCapture, bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy, providing industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world and use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO serves the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), O&M (Operations & Maintenance), and Public Safety Analytics markets. For more information, visit www.faro.com

