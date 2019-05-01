FARO Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

LAKE MARY, Fla., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® (NASDAQ: FARO), the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement and imaging solutions for 3D manufacturing, construction BIM, 3D design, public safety forensics, and photonics applications, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

"We continue to drive top line growth with new product introductions, as well as with expansion and improvements to our global sales organization," stated Dr. Simon Raab, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our first quarter 2019 sales increased 1 percent with orders up 5 percent, which included a 4 percent negative impact from foreign exchange rates year-over-year. Our construction BIM and emerging vertical segments performed well by leveraging our sales headcount investments and new products in highly unaddressed market opportunities, with orders up 17 percent and 46 percent year-over-year, respectively. However, our 3D manufacturing segment orders declined by 5 percent due to a short-term sales disruption resulting from the reorganization of its sales force into multiple application portfolios and higher sales headcount turnover in the quarter. Due to the new product introductions over the last year and breadth of our product offerings, a restructuring of the sales force was needed to help ensure all products were adequately represented. While disruptive in the short-term, we believe that it will help us to achieve continued high growth rates and increased sales force efficiencies.

Our 2019 business initiatives are focused on increasing profitability with early success showing profit in all segments this quarter. We continued our increase in gross margin toward our 60 percent long-term objective by reaching 58.8 percent in the quarter due to our service margin improvements. We decreased selling and marketing expense as a percent of sales year-over-year, and controlled R&D spending below fourth quarter 2018. We were very pleased to announce that Michael Burger will assume my duties as President and CEO starting June 17th. We are focused on a successful leadership transition and are confident that Michael shares our drive and focus on technology leadership and increased profitability towards our long-term objectives of building and leading the 3D information revolution."

Total sales were $93.6 million for first quarter 2019, up 0.8% as compared with $92.8 million for first quarter 2018. Foreign exchange rates had a negative impact on sales of $4.0 million, decreasing our overall sales growth rate by approximately 4.3 percentage points. Our sales increase was primarily driven by service revenue growth and an increase in product unit sales in our construction BIM and emerging vertical segments, offset partially by a decrease in product unit sales in our 3D manufacturing segment.

Our new order bookings were $100.7 million for first quarter 2019, up 4.8% as compared with $96.1 million for first quarter 2018. With our trailing 12 months new order bookings of $429.9 million and our trailing 12 months sales full-time experienced ("FTE") headcount of 612, our trailing 12 months orders per sales FTE metric was approximately $703,000, up from $698,000 in first quarter 2018.

Gross margin was 58.8% for the quarter, up 0.9 percentage points as compared with 57.9% in the same prior year period, reflecting an increase in our service margin from double-digit revenue growth and improved efficiencies in our customer service repair process.

Operating income was $0.4 million for first quarter 2019, as compared with $0.7 million for the first quarter last year. Operating margin was 0.4% for first quarter 2019, down 0.3 percentage points as compared with first quarter 2018. Our operating expenses for first quarter 2019 included aggregate incremental general and administrative expenses of $1.8 million related to our Chief Executive Officer succession, and the advisory fees incurred during the quarter in connection with our previously disclosed matter related to General Services Administration Federal Supply Schedule contracts (the "GSA Matter").

Net income for first quarter 2019 was $0.2 million or $0.01 per share, as compared with $0.5 million or $0.03 per share in the first quarter last year.

The company continues to maintain its strong capital structure with high liquidity and no debt. As of March 31, 2019, cash and short-term investments totaled $135.5 million.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about demand for and customer acceptance of FARO's products, FARO's product development and product launches, FARO's growth, strategic and continuous improvement initiatives and FARO's growth potential. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe the Company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, or goals are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "is," "will" and similar expressions or discussions of FARO's plans or other intentions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

the results of the Company's and its outside legal counsel's review of the GSA Matter; the outcome of the U.S. Government's review of, or investigation into, the GSA Matter; any resulting penalties, damages, or sanctions imposed on the Company and the outcome of any resulting litigation to which the Company may become a party; loss of future government sales; and potential impacts on customer and supplier relationships and the Company's reputation;

development by others of new or improved products, processes or technologies that make the Company's products less competitive or obsolete;

the Company's inability to maintain its technological advantage by developing new products and enhancing its existing products;

declines or other adverse changes, or lack of improvement, in industries that the Company serves or the domestic and international economies in the regions of the world where the Company operates and other general economic, business, and financial conditions;

the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and

other risks detailed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 .

Forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018 Sales





Product $ 68,800



$ 70,581

Service 24,817



22,253

Total sales 93,617



92,834

Cost of Sales





Product 26,128



26,884

Service 12,470



12,164

Total cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately below) 38,598



39,048

Gross Profit 55,019



53,786

Operating Expenses





Selling and marketing 26,753



28,271

General and administrative 13,224



11,073

Depreciation and amortization 4,749



4,343

Research and development 9,935



9,406

Total operating expenses 54,661



53,093

Income from operations 358



693

Other expense (income)





Interest income, net (144)



(73)

Other expense, net 195



184

Income before income tax expense 307



582

Income tax expense 155



127

Net income $ 152



$ 455

Net income per share - Basic $ 0.01



$ 0.03

Net income per share - Diluted $ 0.01



$ 0.03

Weighted average shares - Basic 17,280,365



16,837,754

Weighted average shares - Diluted 17,868,816



17,142,770



FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2019 (unaudited)

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 110,696



$ 108,783

Short-term investments 24,831



24,793

Accounts receivable, net 76,237



88,927

Inventories, net 74,586



65,444

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,210



28,795

Total current assets 310,560



316,742

Property and equipment:





Machinery and equipment 80,586



76,048

Furniture and fixtures 6,141



6,749

Leasehold improvements 20,311



20,304

Property and equipment at cost 107,038



103,101

Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization (76,188)



(72,684)

Property and equipment, net 30,850



30,417

Operating lease right-of-use asset 18,876



—

Goodwill 71,097



67,274

Intangible assets, net 29,507



33,054

Service and sales demonstration inventory, net 38,351



39,563

Deferred income tax assets, net 14,696



14,719

Other long-term assets 4,416



4,475

Total assets $ 518,353



$ 506,244

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 14,351



$ 20,093

Accrued liabilities 31,389



36,327

Income taxes payable 3,747



5,081

Current portion of unearned service revenues 34,189



32,878

Customer deposits 2,847



3,144

Lease liability 6,446



—

Total current liabilities 92,969



97,523

Unearned service revenues - less current portion 16,319



15,505

Lease liability - less current portion 14,363



—

Deferred income tax liabilities 2,541



736

Income taxes payable - less current portion 12,247



12,247

Other long-term liabilities 3,326



3,624

Total liabilities 141,765



129,635

Shareholders' equity:





Common stock - par value $.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 18,731,586 and 18,676,059 issued,

respectively; 17,317,875 and 17,253,011 outstanding, respectively 19



19

Additional paid-in capital 252,840



251,329

Retained earnings 175,178



175,353

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,047)



(18,483)

Common stock in treasury, at cost; 1,413,711 and 1,423,048 shares, respectively $ (31,402)



$ (31,609)

Total shareholders' equity $ 376,588



$ 376,609

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 518,353



$ 506,244



FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018 Cash flows from:





Operating activities:





Net income $ 152



$ 455

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:





Depreciation and amortization 4,749



4,343

Stock-based compensation 2,564



1,553

(Recoveries) provisions for bad debts, net (100)



24

Loss on disposal of assets 57



127

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 896



312

Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 8



(128)

Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Decrease (Increase) in:





Accounts receivable 12,410



1,808

Inventories (10,908)



(5,208)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,463



(936)

(Decrease) Increase in:





Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and lease liability (9,172)



(4,846)

Income taxes payable (1,323)



(2,571)

Customer deposits (310)



(213)

Unearned service revenues 2,324



1,231

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,810



(4,049)

Investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (1,543)



(2,243)

Payments for intangible assets (529)



(650)

Acquisition of businesses —



(3,966)

Net cash used in investing activities (2,072)



(6,859)

Financing activities:





Payments on finance leases (90)



(46)

Payments of contingent consideration for acquisitions (250)



—

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,138)



—

Proceeds from issuance of stock related to stock option exercises 292



6,785

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,186)



6,739

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (639)



2,035

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,913



(2,134)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 108,783



140,960

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 110,696



$ 138,826



FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018 Net income $ 152



$ 455

Currency translation adjustments (1,564)



5,214

Comprehensive (loss) income $ (1,412)



$ 5,669



FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL DATA





Three Months Ended (sales in thousands)

Q1 2019

Sales

Q1 2018

Sales

% Change Reporting Segments











3D Manufacturing(1)

$ 56,567



$ 60,657



(6.7) % Construction BIM(2)

25,440



22,682



12.2 % Emerging Verticals(3)

11,610



9,495



22.3 % Total

$ 93,617



$ 92,834



0.8 %

(1) The 3D Manufacturing reporting segment contains solely our 3D Manufacturing vertical. (2) The Construction BIM reporting segment contains solely our Construction BIM vertical. (3) The Emerging Verticals reporting segment includes our 3D Design, Public Safety Forensics, and Photonics verticals.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL DATA



New Order

Bookings (in millions)

Ending

Sales

Headcount

Sales FTE

Headcount(1)

Trailing 12 Months

Sales FTE

Headcount(1)

Trailing 12 Months

Orders per Sales FTE

(in thousands)(1) Q2-16 $81.6

468

424

419

$782 Q3-16 $79.8

507

435

424

$790 Q4-16 $95.8

536

454

432

$766 Q1-17 $86.9

593

486

450

$765 Q2-17 $89.0

627

516

473

$743 Q3-17 $90.5

635

548

501

$723 Q4-17 $110.6

631

568

530

$711 Q1-18 $96.1

653

581

553

$698 Q2-18 $106.5

672

591

572

$706 Q3-18 $100.5

707

604

586

$706 Q4-18 $122.2

733

621

599

$710 Q1-19 $100.7

737

633

612

$703

(1) Sales full-time experienced ("FTE") is a metric whereby sales headcount is measured as a time-weighted average with the first year contribution of a new employee discounted by an experience factor.

