FARO Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

LAKE MARY, Fla., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® (NASDAQ: FARO), the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement and imaging solutions for 3D manufacturing, construction BIM, 3D design, public safety forensics, and photonics applications, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"I'm excited to have joined FARO in mid-June and to lead the company through its next phase of evolution," stated Michael Burger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am very encouraged by our company's technological, manufacturing, and organizational strengths and FARO's potential for growth. Looking forward, we will be developing a strategy to leverage our capabilities to deliver long-term shareholder value."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

Total sales were $93.5 million for second quarter 2019, as compared with $98.2 million for second quarter 2018, which included the unfavorable impacts of $5.8 million from the GSA sales adjustment described below and $2.5 million from changes in foreign exchange rates. Excluding the impact of the GSA sales adjustment, non-GAAP* total sales were $99.3 million for second quarter 2019, up 1.1% as compared with $98.2 million for second quarter 2018. We grew our service revenue year-over-year by 13.2% in second quarter 2019, driven by the growth of our installed base and our focused after-market sales initiatives. Our product sales for second quarter 2019 decreased year-over-year primarily due to the GSA sales adjustment, the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, and a decrease in unit sales within our 3D manufacturing segment, especially in our Asia-Pacific region. New order bookings were $106.1 million for second quarter 2019, down 0.4% as compared with $106.5 million for second quarter 2018.

As previously disclosed, we have sold our products and related services to the U.S. Government (the "Government") under General Services Administration ("GSA") Federal Supply Schedule contracts (the "Contracts") since 2002. On February 14, 2019, we reported to the GSA and its Office of Inspector General that our preliminary internal review determined that we may have overcharged the Government under the Contracts (the "GSA Matter"). In fourth quarter 2018, we reduced our total sales by $4.8 million and recorded $0.5 million of imputed interest in other expense related to the GSA Matter based on our preliminary internal review at that time. We also retained outside legal counsel and forensic accountants to conduct a comprehensive review of our pricing and other practices under the Contracts (the "Review"). On July 15, 2019, we submitted a report to the GSA and its Office of Inspector General setting forth the findings of the Review, which reflected an estimated aggregate overcharge of $10.6 million and imputed interest of $1.0 million under the Contracts. Based on the results of the Review, we reduced our total sales for second quarter 2019 by an incremental $5.8 million (the "GSA sales adjustment") and recorded an incremental $0.4 million of imputed interest in other expense.

Gross margin was 56.0% for second quarter 2019, as compared with 58.7% for the same prior year period, reflecting a strong increase in service margin, which was more than offset by the impact of the GSA sales adjustment. Non-GAAP* gross margin was 58.5% for second quarter 2019.

Operating loss was $4.9 million for second quarter 2019, as compared with operating income of $1.9 million for second quarter 2018, primarily reflecting the GSA sales adjustment and incremental general and administrative expenses of $1.5 million related to our Chief Executive Officer succession and $0.7 million related to advisory fees incurred during second quarter 2019 in connection with the GSA Matter. Non-GAAP* operating income was $3.1 million for second quarter 2019.

Other expense was $1.9 million for second quarter 2019, as compared with $0.4 million for the second quarter last year, driven by a $1.5 million impairment charge related to our strategic investment in an early stage software company, and $0.4 million of imputed interest recorded in the quarter related to the GSA Matter.

We reported a net loss of $6.4 million, or $0.37 per share, for second quarter 2019, as compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $0.07 per share, for second quarter 2018. Our non-GAAP* net income was $2.5 million, or $0.14 per share, for second quarter 2019.

We generated $11.9 million in cash flow from operations for second quarter 2019 and remained debt-free, with cash and short-term investments totaling $145.4 million.

*A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, and an explanation of these measures, is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release and on our website. An additional explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about demand for and customer acceptance of FARO's products, FARO's product development and product launches, FARO's growth, strategic and continuous improvement initiatives and FARO's growth potential. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe the Company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, or goals are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "is," "will" and similar expressions or discussions of FARO's plans or other intentions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

the outcome of the U.S. Government's review of, or investigation into, the GSA Matter; any resulting penalties, damages, or sanctions imposed on the Company and the outcome of any resulting litigation to which the Company may become a party; loss of future government sales; and potential impacts on customer and supplier relationships and the Company's reputation;

development by others of new or improved products, processes or technologies that make the Company's products less competitive or obsolete;

the Company's inability to maintain its technological advantage by developing new products and enhancing its existing products;

declines or other adverse changes, or lack of improvement, in industries that the Company serves or the domestic and international economies in the regions of the world where the Company operates and other general economic, business, and financial conditions;

the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and

other risks detailed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 .

Forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains information about our financial results that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP total sales, non-GAAP total sales by reporting segment, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share, exclude the GSA sales adjustment, advisory fees incurred related to the GSA Matter, imputed interest expense recorded related to the GSA Matter, incremental compensation expense recognized in connection with our CEO succession, the impairment charge related to our equity investment in present4D GmbH and the increase in our reserve for uncertain tax positions due to a change in our judgment on the recognition of a tax position during the quarter and adjust for non-GAAP income tax expense, and are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our historical operations and financial performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with relevant period-to-period comparisons of our core operations. These financial measures are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate a company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to varying methods of calculation. The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

About FARO

FARO is the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement and imaging solutions. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software for the following vertical markets:

3D Manufacturing - High-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes

Construction BIM - 3D capture of as-built construction projects and factories to document complex structures and perform quality control, planning and preservation

Public Safety Forensics - Capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire events, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel

3D Design - Capture and edit 3D shapes of products, people, and/or environments for design purposes in product development, computer graphics and dental and medical applications

Photonics - Develop and market galvanometer-based laser measurement products and solutions

FARO's global headquarters is located in Lake Mary, Florida. The Company's European regional headquarters is located in Stuttgart, Germany and its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters is located in Singapore. FARO has other offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Switzerland, India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Sales













Product $ 67,992



$ 75,720



$ 136,792



$ 146,301

Service 25,499



22,524



50,316



44,777

Total sales 93,491



98,244



187,108



191,078

Cost of Sales













Product 29,037



27,878



55,165



54,762

Service 12,135



12,675



24,605



24,839

Total cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization, shown separately below) 41,172



40,553



79,770



79,601

Gross Profit 52,319



57,691



107,338



111,477

Operating Expenses













Selling and marketing 29,124



30,084



55,877



58,355

General and administrative 14,424



11,320



27,648



22,393

Depreciation and amortization 4,573



4,377



9,322



8,720

Research and development 9,091



9,983



19,026



19,389

Total operating expenses 57,212



55,764



111,873



108,857

(Loss) income from operations (4,893)



1,927



(4,535)



2,620

Other expense (income)













Interest expense (income), net 240



(87)



96



(160)

Other expense, net 1,689



509



1,884



693

(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense (6,822)



1,505



(6,515)



2,087

Income tax (benefit) expense (417)



300



(262)



427

Net (loss) income $ (6,405)



$ 1,205



$ (6,253)



$ 1,660

Net (loss) income per share - Basic $ (0.37)



$ 0.07



$ (0.36)



$ 0.10

Net (loss) income per share - Diluted $ (0.37)



$ 0.07



$ (0.36)



$ 0.10

Weighted average shares - Basic 17,341,647



16,966,928



17,323,479



16,902,390

Weighted average shares - Diluted 17,341,647



17,264,642



17,323,479



17,210,054



FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2019

(unaudited)

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 120,604



$ 108,783

Short-term investments 24,819



24,793

Accounts receivable, net 74,430



88,927

Inventories, net 71,970



65,444

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,437



28,795

Total current assets 318,260



316,742

Property and equipment:





Machinery and equipment 82,909



76,048

Furniture and fixtures 6,245



6,749

Leasehold improvements 20,636



20,304

Property and equipment at cost 109,790



103,101

Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization (79,664)



(72,684)

Property and equipment, net 30,126



30,417

Operating lease right-of-use asset 18,068



—

Goodwill 71,210



67,274

Intangible assets, net 28,659



33,054

Service and sales demonstration inventory, net 39,416



39,563

Deferred income tax assets, net 14,732



14,719

Other long-term assets 2,983



4,475

Total assets $ 523,454



$ 506,244

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 16,177



$ 20,093

Accrued liabilities 37,865



36,327

Income taxes payable 2,386



5,081

Current portion of unearned service revenues 35,082



32,878

Customer deposits 2,701



3,144

Lease liability 6,494



—

Total current liabilities 100,705



97,523

Unearned service revenues - less current portion 17,355



15,505

Lease liability - less current portion 13,483



—

Deferred income tax liabilities 2,614



736

Income taxes payable - less current portion 11,821



12,247

Other long-term liabilities 3,137



3,624

Total liabilities 149,115



129,635

Shareholders' equity:





Common stock - par value $.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 18,751,573 and 18,676,059

issued, respectively; 17,339,062 and 17,253,011 outstanding, respectively 19



19

Additional paid-in capital 255,706



251,329

Retained earnings 168,773



175,353

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,784)



(18,483)

Common stock in treasury, at cost; 1,412,511 and 1,423,048 shares, respectively (31,375)



(31,609)

Total shareholders' equity 374,339



376,609

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 523,454



$ 506,244



FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Cash flows from:





Operating activities:





Net (loss) income $ (6,253)



$ 1,660

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 9,322



8,720

Stock-based compensation 5,316



3,400

Provisions for bad debts, net of recoveries 2



211

Loss on disposal of assets 348



165

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 1,481



504

Deferred income tax benefit (11)



(190)

Impairment charge on equity method investment 1,535



—

Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Decrease (Increase) in:





Accounts receivable 14,442



252

Inventories (9,687)



(6,664)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,282



(3,526)

(Decrease) Increase in:





Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and lease liability (7,793)



(2,901)

GSA liability 6,327



—

Income taxes payable (3,119)



(4,378)

Customer deposits (446)



382

Unearned service revenues 3,998



2,372

Net cash provided by operating activities 17,744



7

Investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (3,693)



(5,164)

Payments for intangible assets (1,233)



(1,186)

Acquisition of businesses —



(3,965)

Equity investments and advances to affiliates —



(1,786)

Net cash used in investing activities (4,926)



(12,101)

Financing activities:





Payments on finance leases (187)



(46)

Payments of contingent consideration for acquisitions (250)



—

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,440)



—

Proceeds from issuance of stock related to stock option exercises 735



7,133

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,142)



7,087

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 145



(2,399)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 11,821



(7,406)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 108,783



140,960

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 120,604



$ 133,554



FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Net (loss) income $ (6,405)



$ 1,205



$ (6,253)



$ 1,660

Currency translation adjustments 1,263



(9,377)



(301)



(4,163)

Comprehensive loss $ (5,142)



$ (8,172)



$ (6,554)



$ (2,503)



FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL DATA





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (sales in thousands)

Q2 2019

Sales

Q2 2018

Sales

% Change

Q2 2019

Sales

Q2 2018

Sales

% Change Reporting Segments























3D Manufacturing(1)

$ 59,002



$ 63,989



(7.8) %

$ 115,569



$ 124,646



(7.3) % Construction BIM(2)

24,161



23,567



2.5 %

49,600



46,249



7.2 % Emerging Verticals(3)

10,328



10,688



(3.4) %

21,939



20,183



8.7 % Total

$ 93,491



$ 98,244



(4.8) %

$ 187,108



$ 191,078



(2.1) %

(1) The 3D Manufacturing reporting segment contains solely our 3D Manufacturing vertical. (2) The Construction BIM reporting segment contains solely our Construction BIM vertical. (3) The Emerging Verticals reporting segment includes our 3D Design, Public Safety Forensics, and Photonics verticals.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL DATA



New Order

Bookings

(in millions)

Ending

Sales

Headcount

Sales FTE

Headcount (1)

Trailing 12 Months

Sales FTE

Headcount (1)

Trailing 12 Months

Orders per Sales FTE

(in thousands) (1) Q2-16 $81.6

468

424

419

$782 Q3-16 $79.8

507

435

424

$790 Q4-16 $95.8

536

454

432

$766 Q1-17 $86.9

593

486

450

$765 Q2-17 $89.0

627

516

473

$743 Q3-17 $90.5

635

548

501

$723 Q4-17 $110.6

631

568

530

$711 Q1-18 $96.1

653

581

553

$698 Q2-18 $106.5

672

591

572

$706 Q3-18 $100.5

707

604

586

$706 Q4-18 $122.2

733

621

599

$710 Q1-19 $100.7

737

633

612

$703 Q2-19 $106.1

764

649

627

$685

(1) Sales full-time experienced ("FTE") is a metric whereby sales headcount is measured as a time-weighted average with the first year contribution of a new employee discounted by an experience factor.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP TOTAL SALES, GROSS PROFIT AND GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED)





























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,





(dollars in thousands)

2019

2018

2019

2018





























Total sales, as reported

$ 93,491



$ 98,244



$ 187,108



$ 191,078







GSA sales adjustment (1)

5,805



—



5,840



—







Non-GAAP total sales

$ 99,296



$ 98,244



$ 192,948



$ 191,078













Three months ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019

% of

Sales

2018

% of

Sales

2019

% of

Sales

2018

% of

Sales































Gross profit and gross margin,

as reported $ 52,319



56.0 %

$ 57,691



58.7 %

$ 107,338



57.4 %

$ 111,477



58.3 % GSA sales adjustment (1) 5,805



6.2 %

—



— %

5,840



3.1 %

—



— % Non-GAAP gross profit and

gross margin $ 58,124



58.5 %

$ 57,691



58.7 %

$ 113,178



58.7 %

$ 111,477



58.3 %



(1) Late in the fourth quarter of 2018, during an internal review we preliminarily determined that certain of our pricing practices may have resulted in the U.S. Government being overcharged under our General Services Administration ("GSA") Federal Supply Schedule contracts (the "Contracts"). In fourth quarter 2018, we reduced our total sales by an estimated cumulative adjustment of $4.8 million. We also retained outside legal counsel and forensic accountants to conduct a comprehensive review of our pricing and other practices under the Contracts (the "Review"). On July 15, 2019, we submitted a report to the GSA and its Office of Inspector General setting forth the findings of the Review. Based on the results of the Review, in second quarter 2019 we reduced our total sales by an incremental $5.8 million (the "GSA sales adjustment").

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP TOTAL SALES BY REPORTING SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2018















3D Manufacturing total sales, as reported $ 59,002



$ 63,989



$ 115,569



$ 124,646

GSA sales adjustment (1) 3,280



—



3,315



—

Non-GAAP 3D Manufacturing total sales $ 62,282



$ 63,989



$ 118,884



$ 124,646











Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2018















Construction BIM total sales, as reported $ 24,161



$ 23,567



$ 49,600



$ 46,249

GSA sales adjustment (1) 463



—



463



—

Non-GAAP Construction BIM total sales $ 24,624



$ 23,567



$ 50,063



$ 46,249











Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2018















Emerging Verticals total sales, as reported $ 10,328



$ 10,688



$ 21,939



$ 20,183

GSA sales adjustment (1) 2,062



—



2,062



—

Non-GAAP Emerging Verticals total sales $ 12,390



$ 10,688



$ 24,001



$ 20,183



(1) Late in the fourth quarter of 2018, during an internal review we preliminarily determined that certain of our pricing practices may have resulted in the U.S. Government being overcharged under our General Services Administration ("GSA") Federal Supply Schedule contracts (the "Contracts"). In fourth quarter 2018, we reduced our total sales by an estimated cumulative adjustment of $4.8 million. We also retained outside legal counsel and forensic accountants to conduct a comprehensive review of our pricing and other practices under the Contracts (the "Review"). On July 15, 2019, we submitted a report to the GSA and its Office of Inspector General setting forth the findings of the Review. Based on the results of the Review, in second quarter 2019 we reduced our total sales by an incremental $5.8 million (the "GSA sales adjustment").

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME AND OPERATING MARGIN (UNAUDITED)



Three months ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019

% of

Sales

2018

% of

Sales

2019

% of

Sales

2018

% of

Sales































Operating (loss) income and

operating margin, as reported $ (4,893)



(5.2) %

$ 1,927



2.0 %

$ (4,535)



(2.4) %

$ 2,620



1.4 % GSA sales adjustment (1) 5,805



6.2 %

—



— %

5,840



3.1 %

—



— % Advisory fees for GSA Matter (2) 653



0.7 %









1,244



0.7 %







CEO succession expenses (3) 1,525



1.6 %

—



— %

2,425



1.3 %

—



— % Non-GAAP operating income

and operating margin $ 3,090



3.1 %

$ 1,927



2.0 %

$ 4,974



2.6 %

$ 2,620



1.4 %

(1) Late in the fourth quarter of 2018, during an internal review we preliminarily determined that certain of our pricing practices may have resulted in the U.S. Government being overcharged under our General Services Administration ("GSA") Federal Supply Schedule contracts (the "Contracts") (the "GSA Matter"). In fourth quarter 2018, we reduced our total sales by an estimated cumulative adjustment of $4.8 million. We also retained outside legal counsel and forensic accountants to conduct a comprehensive review of our pricing and other practices under the Contracts (the "Review"). On July 15, 2019, we submitted a report to the GSA and its Office of Inspector General setting forth the findings of the Review. Based on the results of the Review, in second quarter 2019 we reduced our total sales by an incremental $5.8 million (the "GSA sales adjustment").

(2) In connection with the GSA Matter, we retained outside legal counsel and forensic accountants to conduct the Review, which resulted in $0.7 million and $1.2 million in advisory fees incurred during the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.

(3) In January 2019, we announced that our Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Simon Raab, would be retiring after 35 years with the company. Effective June 17, 2019, Michael D. Burger was appointed as our Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). The CEO succession expenses reflect the additional compensation expense recognized during 2019 in connection with the June 2019 vesting of option awards held by Dr. Raab and our payment of a signing bonus to our current CEO, Mr. Burger.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2018















Net (loss) income, as reported $ (6,405)



$ 1,205



$ (6,253)



$ 1,660

GSA sales adjustment (1) 5,805



—



5,840



—

Interest expense increase due to GSA adjustment (1) 442



—



487



—

Advisory fees for GSA Matter (2) 653



—



1,244



—

CEO succession expenses (3) 1,525



—



2,425



—

Present4D impairment (4) 1,535



—



1,535



—

Total tax impact of adjustments (1,944)



—



(2,197)



—

Adjustments, net of tax $ 8,016



$ —



$ 9,334



$ —

Tax liability for uncertain tax position (5) 864



—



864



—

Total adjustment $ 8,880



$ —



$ 10,198



$ —

Non-GAAP net income $ 2,475



$ 1,205



$ 3,945



$ 1,660



(1) Late in the fourth quarter of 2018, during an internal review we preliminarily determined that certain of our pricing practices may have resulted in the U.S. Government being overcharged under our General Services Administration ("GSA") Federal Supply Schedule contracts (the "Contracts") (the "GSA Matter"). In fourth quarter 2018, we reduced our total sales by an estimated cumulative adjustment of $4.8 million. We also retained outside legal counsel and forensic accountants to conduct a comprehensive review of our pricing and other practices under the Contracts (the "Review"). On July 15, 2019, we submitted a report to the GSA and its Office of Inspector General setting forth the findings of the Review. Based on the results of the Review, in second quarter 2019 we reduced our total sales by an incremental $5.8 million (the "GSA sales adjustment") and recorded imputed interest expense of $0.4 million and $0.5 million related to the GSA Matter for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.

(2) In connection with the GSA Matter, we retained outside legal counsel and forensic accountants to conduct the Review, which resulted in $0.7 million and $1.2 million in advisory fees incurred during the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.

(3) In January 2019, we announced that our Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Simon Raab, would be retiring after 35 years with the company. Effective June 17, 2019, Michael D. Burger was appointed as our Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). The CEO succession expenses reflect the additional compensation expense recognized during 2019 in connection with the June 2019 vesting of option awards held by Dr. Raab and our payment of a signing bonus to our current CEO, Mr. Burger.

(4) On April 27, 2018, we invested $1.8 million in present4D GmbH ("present4D"), a software solutions provider for professional virtual reality presentations and training environments, in the form of an equity capital contribution. During the three months ended June 30, 2019, we determined it is more likely than not that we will not recover our cost basis in present4D and recorded an impairment charge of $1.5 million, which is included in Other expense, net.

(5) In second quarter 2019, we recorded an increase in our reserve for uncertain tax positions of $0.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 due to a change in our judgment on the recognition of a tax position during the quarter.