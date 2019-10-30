FARO Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

LAKE MARY, Fla., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® (NASDAQ: FARO), the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement and imaging solutions for 3D manufacturing, construction BIM, 3D design, public safety forensics, and photonics applications, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"Having been at FARO for a full quarter now, I believe we can deliver long-term sales and profit growth. FARO's product roadmap, broad customer base and market position create the foundation for a much more customer focused and scalable sales model. With those goals in mind, we have augmented our management team and made significant progress on our strategic and tactical plans," stated Michael Burger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am not satisfied with our current financial performance, notwithstanding the soft macro environment. However, I am confident we will be successful in the implementation of our plans to enhance shareholder value."

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

Total sales were $90.5 million for third quarter 2019, as compared with $99.7 million for third quarter 2018. The decrease was a result of continuing demand softness in the Asian market due primarily to the uncertainty surrounding ongoing trade disputes and the outlook for the industrial manufacturing sector.

Product sales were $63.6 million, down 16% when compared to $75.8 million in the third quarter 2018. Service sales were $26.9 million, up 13% when compared to $23.9 million in the third quarter 2018. New order bookings were $94.8 million for the third quarter 2019, down 6% as compared to $100.5 million for the third quarter 2018.

Gross margin was 56.1% for the third quarter 2019, as compared to 50.8% for the same prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 56.4% for the third quarter 2019 compared to 55.8% for the third quarter 2018.

Loss from operations was $5.9 million for the third quarter 2019, as compared to loss from operations of $2.7 million for the third quarter 2018, driven by the lower demand environment. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $0.1 million for the third quarter 2019.

Net loss was $6.2 million, or $0.36 per share, for the third quarter 2019, as compared to a net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.15 per share, for the third quarter 2018. Non-GAAP net loss was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share, for the third quarter 2019.

* A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release. An additional explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

The Company's cash and short-term investments decreased modestly to $144.0 million as of the end of the third quarter of 2019, and the Company remained debt-free.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains information about our financial results that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP total sales, non-GAAP total sales by reporting segment, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP (loss) income from operations, non-GAAP other expense, net, non-GAAP net (loss) income and non-GAAP net (loss) income per share, exclude the GSA sales adjustment (as defined in the tables below), the impact of purchase accounting intangible amortization expense, stock-based compensation, advisory fees incurred related to the GSA Matter (as defined in the tables below), imputed interest expense recorded related to the GSA Matter, costs incurred in connection with our executive officer transitions, including severance costs, sign-on bonuses and relocation costs, the charge increasing our reserve for excess and obsolete inventory, the impairment charge related to our equity investment in present4D GmbH, changes in our reserve for uncertain tax positions due to a change in our judgment on the recognition of a tax position and return-to-provision adjustments identified in the preparation of our 2018 U.S. tax return and are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our historical operations and financial performance. In addition, we present EBITDA, which is calculated as net income (loss) before interest (income) expense, net, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated as EBITDA, excluding loss on foreign currency transactions, the GSA sales adjustment, stock-based compensation, advisory fees incurred related to the GSA Matter, costs incurred in connection with our executive officer transitions, including severance costs, sign-on bonuses and relocation costs, the charge increasing our reserve for excess and obsolete inventory and the impairment charge related to our equity investment in present4D GmbH, as a measure of our operating profitability. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with relevant period-to-period comparisons of our core operations using the same methodology that management employs in its review of the Company's operating results. These financial measures are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate a company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to varying methods of calculation. The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about demand for and customer acceptance of FARO's products, FARO's product development and product launches, FARO's growth, strategic and continuous improvement plans and initiatives and FARO's growth potential and profitability. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe the Company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, or goals are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "is," "will" and similar expressions or discussions of FARO's plans or other intentions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

the outcome of the U.S. Government's review of, or investigation into, the GSA Matter; any resulting penalties, damages, or sanctions imposed on the Company and the outcome of any resulting litigation to which the Company may become a party; loss of future government sales; and potential impacts on customer and supplier relationships and the Company's reputation;

development by others of new or improved products, processes or technologies that make the Company's products less competitive or obsolete;

the Company's inability to maintain its technological advantage by developing new products and enhancing its existing products;

declines or other adverse changes, or lack of improvement, in industries that the Company serves or the domestic and international economies in the regions of the world where the Company operates and other general economic, business, and financial conditions;

the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and

other risks detailed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 .

Forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Sales













Product $ 63,641

$ 75,817

$ 200,434

$ 222,118 Service 26,875

23,888

77,190

68,665 Total sales 90,516

99,705

277,624

290,783 Cost of Sales













Product 26,495

34,864

83,632

91,321 Service 13,249

14,229

39,461

40,750 Total cost of sales 39,744

49,093

123,093

132,071 Gross Profit 50,772

50,612

154,531

158,712 Operating Expenses













Selling and marketing 30,218

28,482

87,438

87,877 General and administrative 15,662

13,102

44,471

36,789 Research and development 10,783

11,740

33,048

34,138 Total operating expenses 56,663

53,324

164,957

158,804 Loss from operations (5,891)

(2,712)

(10,426)

(92) Other (income) expense













Interest (income) expense, net (24)

(96)

72

(205) Other expense, net 514

226

2,398

868 Loss before income tax (benefit) expense (6,381)

(2,842)

(12,896)

(755) Income tax (benefit) expense (182)

(354)

(444)

73 Net loss $ (6,199)

$ (2,488)

$ (12,452)

$ (828) Net loss per share - Basic $ (0.36)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.72)

$ (0.05) Net loss per share - Diluted $ (0.36)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.72)

$ (0.05) Weighted average shares - Basic 17,367,228

17,122,705

17,352,386

16,976,459 Weighted average shares - Diluted 17,367,228

17,122,705

17,352,386

16,976,459

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2019 (unaudited)

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,083

$ 108,783 Short-term investments 24,868

24,793 Accounts receivable, net 64,708

88,927 Inventories, net 69,779

65,444 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,084

28,795 Total current assets 306,522

316,742 Property and equipment:





Machinery and equipment 82,578

76,048 Furniture and fixtures 6,172

6,749 Leasehold improvements 21,066

20,304 Property and equipment at cost 109,816

103,101 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization (81,411)

(72,684) Property and equipment, net 28,405

30,417 Operating lease right-of-use asset 18,672

— Goodwill 69,712

67,274 Intangible assets, net 27,530

33,054 Service and sales demonstration inventory, net 39,509

39,563 Deferred income tax assets, net 14,693

14,719 Other long-term assets 2,987

4,475 Total assets $ 508,030

$ 506,244 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 11,705

$ 20,093 Accrued liabilities 35,255

36,327 Income taxes payable 1,081

5,081 Current portion of unearned service revenues 35,273

32,878 Customer deposits 2,419

3,144 Lease liability 6,615

— Total current liabilities 92,348

97,523 Unearned service revenues - less current portion 18,171

15,505 Lease liability - less current portion 13,922

— Deferred income tax liabilities 2,466

736 Income taxes payable - less current portion 12,567

12,247 Other long-term liabilities 1,031

3,624 Total liabilities 140,505

129,635 Shareholders' equity:





Common stock - par value $.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 18,816,598 and

18,676,059 issued, respectively; 17,404,087 and 17,253,011 outstanding, respectively 19

19 Additional paid-in capital 260,737

251,329 Retained earnings 162,574

175,353 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,430)

(18,483) Common stock in treasury, at cost; 1,412,511 and 1,423,048 shares, respectively (31,375)

(31,609) Total shareholders' equity 367,525

376,609 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 508,030

$ 506,244

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Cash flows from:





Operating activities:





Net loss $ (12,452)

$ (828) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 14,203

13,467 Stock-based compensation 8,703

5,717 Provisions for bad debts, net of recoveries 1,000

360 Loss on disposal of assets 552

401 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 2,431

5,357 Deferred income tax benefit (69)

(161) Impairment charge on equity method investment 1,535

— Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Decrease (Increase) in:





Accounts receivable 21,883

(1,882) Inventories (9,471)

(12,104) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 640

(4,257) (Decrease) Increase in:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (13,404)

569 General Services Administration liability 6,470

— Income taxes payable (3,679)

(5,082) Customer deposits (685)

(107) Unearned service revenues 5,809

3,415 Net cash provided by operating activities 23,466

4,865 Investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of investments 33,700

22,000 Purchases of investments (33,700)

(31,000) Purchases of property and equipment (5,922)

(6,895) Payments for intangible assets (2,035)

(1,716) Acquisition of businesses —

(27,638) Loan originated to affiliate (549)

— Equity investments and advances to affiliates —

(1,786) Net cash used in investing activities (8,506)

(47,035) Financing activities:





Payments on finance leases (273)

(84) Payments of contingent consideration for acquisitions (3,101)

(638) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,389)

— Proceeds from issuance of stock related to stock option exercises 2,328

20,901 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,435)

20,179 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,225)

(3,871) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 10,300

(25,862) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 108,783

140,960 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 119,083

$ 115,098

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Net loss $ (6,199)

$ (2,488)

$ (12,452)

$ (828) Currency translation adjustments (5,646)

(4,911)

(5,947)

(9,074) Comprehensive loss $ (11,845)

$ (7,399)

$ (18,399)

$ (9,902)

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL SALES DATA





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (sales in thousands)

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

% Change

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

% Change Reporting Segments























3D Manufacturing (1)

$ 56,017

$ 64,182

(12.7) %

$ 171,586

$ 190,584

(10.0) % Construction BIM (2)

23,884

23,710

0.7 %

73,485

69,994

5.0 % Emerging Verticals (3)

10,615

11,813

(10.1) %

32,553

30,205

7.8 % Total

$ 90,516

$ 99,705

(9.2) %

$ 277,624

$ 290,783

(4.5) %







































(1) The 3D Manufacturing reporting segment contains our 3D Manufacturing vertical (2) The Construction BIM reporting segment contains our Construction BIM vertical (3) The Emerging Verticals reporting segment includes our 3D Design, Public Safety Forensics, and Photonics verticals

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE RECLASSIFICATION (UNAUDITED)

Commencing with the third quarter of 2019, depreciation and amortization expenses are being reported in the accompanying statements of operations to reflect departmental costs. Previously, those expenses were reported as a separate line item under operating expenses. Depreciation and amortization expenses were reclassified in prior periods to conform to the current period presentation, as follows:



Three months ended (in thousands) March 31,

2018

June 30,

2018

September 30,

2018

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2019

June 30,

2019 Product cost of sales as reported $ 26,884

$ 27,878

$ 34,004

$ 36,036

$ 26,128

$ 29,037 Depreciation and amortization adjustment 853

842

860

851

1,176

796 Product cost of sales as adjusted $ 27,737

$ 28,720

$ 34,864

$ 36,887

$ 27,304

$ 29,833























Service cost of sales as reported $ 12,164

$ 12,675

$ 13,384

$ 12,257

$ 12,470

$ 12,135 Depreciation and amortization adjustment 826

856

845

860

824

783 Service cost of sales as adjusted $ 12,990

$ 13,531

$ 14,229

$ 13,117

$ 13,294

$ 12,918























Selling and marketing as reported $ 28,271

$ 30,084

$ 27,811

$ 30,754

$ 26,753

$ 29,124 Depreciation and amortization adjustment 512

528

671

689

466

876 Selling and marketing as adjusted $ 28,783

$ 30,612

$ 28,482

$ 31,443

$ 27,219

$ 30,000























General and administrative as reported $ 11,073

$ 11,320

$ 12,496

$ 12,763

$ 13,224

$ 14,424 Depreciation and amortization adjustment 690

604

606

846

578

583 General and administrative as adjusted $ 11,763

$ 11,924

$ 13,102

$ 13,609

$ 13,802

$ 15,007























Depreciation and amortization as reported $ 4,343

$ 4,377

$ 4,747

$ 4,846

$ 4,749

$ 4,573 Depreciation and amortization adjustment (4,343)

(4,377)

(4,747)

(4,846)

(4,749)

(4,573) Depreciation and amortization as adjusted $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —























Research and development as reported $ 9,406

$ 9,983

$ 9,975

$ 10,342

$ 9,935

$ 9,091 Depreciation and amortization adjustment 1,462

1,547

1,765

1,600

1,705

1,535 Research and development as adjusted $ 10,868

$ 11,530

$ 11,740

$ 11,942

$ 11,640

$ 10,626

In the reconciliations that follow, the "as reported" amounts for prior periods reflect the above reclassification of depreciation and amortization expenses.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP (UNAUDITED)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Total sales, as reported $ 90,516

$ 99,705

$ 277,624

$ 290,783 GSA sales adjustment (1) —

—

5,840

— Non-GAAP total sales $ 90,516

$ 99,705

$ 283,464

$ 290,783















Gross profit, as reported $ 50,772

$ 50,612

$ 154,531

$ 158,712 GSA sales adjustment (1) —

—

5,840

— Stock-based compensation (2) 270

241

771

620 Inventory reserve charge (3) —

4,734

—

4,734 Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 270

4,975

6,611

5,354 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 51,042

$ 55,587

$ 161,142

$ 164,066 Gross margin, as reported 56.1 %

50.8 %

55.7 %

54.6 % Non-GAAP gross margin 56.4 %

55.8 %

56.8 %

56.4 %















Operating expenses, as reported $ 56,663

$ 53,324

$ 164,957

$ 158,804 Advisory fees for GSA Matter (4) —

—

(1,244)

— Stock-based compensation (2) (3,117)

(1,925)

(7,932)

(5,097) Executive severance costs (1,217)

—

(1,217)

— Executive sign-on bonuses & relocation costs (270)

—

(845)

— Purchase accounting intangible amortization (924)

(1,131)

(2,665)

(2,601) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses (5,528)

(3,056)

(13,903)

(7,698) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 51,135

$ 50,268

$ 151,054

$ 151,106















Loss from operations, as reported $ (5,891)

$ (2,712)

$ (10,426)

$ (92) Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 270

4,975

6,611

5,354 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 5,528

3,056

13,903

7,698 Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations $ (93)

$ 5,319

$ 10,088

$ 12,960















Other expense, net, as reported $ 490

$ 130

$ 2,470

$ 663 Interest expense increase due to GSA sales adjustment (1) (145)

—

(632)

— Present4D impairment (5) —

—

(1,535)

— Non-GAAP adjustments to other expense, net (145)

—

(2,167)

— Non-GAAP other expense, net $ 345

$ 130

$ 303

$ 663















Net loss, as reported $ (6,199)

$ (2,488)

$ (12,452)

$ (828) Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 270

4,975

6,611

5,354 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 5,528

3,056

13,903

7,698 Non-GAAP adjustments to other expense, net 145

—

2,167

— Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,452)

(1,084)

(4,484)

(2,126) Other tax adjustments (6) 1,555

—

2,419

— Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (153)

$ 4,459

$ 8,164

$ 10,098















Net loss per share - Diluted, as reported $ (0.36)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.72)

$ (0.05) GSA sales adjustment (1) —

—

0.34

— Stock-based compensation (2) 0.19

0.12

0.50

0.34 Inventory reserve charge (3) —

0.28

—

0.28 Advisory fees for GSA Matter (4) —

—

0.07

— Executive severance costs 0.07

—

0.07

— Executive sign-on bonuses & relocation costs 0.02

—

0.05

— Purchase accounting intangible amortization 0.05

0.07

0.15

0.15 Interest expense increase due to GSA sales adjustment (1) 0.01

—

0.04

— Present4D impairment (5) —

—

0.09

— Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.08)

(0.06)

(0.26)

(0.13) Other tax adjustments (6) 0.09

—

0.14

— Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share - Diluted $ (0.01)

$ 0.26

$ 0.47

$ 0.59

































(1) Late in the fourth quarter of 2018, during an internal review we preliminarily determined that certain of our pricing practices may have resulted in the U.S. Government being overcharged under our General Services Administration ("GSA") Federal Supply Schedule contracts (the "Contracts") (the "GSA Matter"). In fourth quarter 2018, we reduced our total sales by an estimated cumulative adjustment of $4.8 million. We also retained outside legal counsel and forensic accountants to conduct a comprehensive review of our pricing and other practices under the Contracts (the "Review"). On July 15, 2019, we submitted a report to the GSA and its Office of Inspector General setting forth the findings of the Review. Based on the results of the Review, in second quarter 2019 we reduced our total sales by an incremental $5.8 million (the "GSA sales adjustment") and recorded imputed interest expense of $0.1 million and $0.6 million related to the GSA Matter for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.



(2) We exclude stock-based compensation, which is non-cash, from the non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that such exclusion provides a better comparison of results of ongoing operations for current and future periods with such results from past periods. This adjustment includes accelerated vesting of equity awards in connection with the transition of our prior executives totaling $1.6 million and $3.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.



(3) During the third quarter of 2018, we performed an analysis of our inventory reserves in connection with our recent new product introductions and acquisitions and recorded a charge of $4.7 million, or approximately 5% of total inventory, increasing our reserve for excess and obsolete inventory based on the determination that quantities on-hand for certain legacy products exceeded our revised sales projections.



(4) In connection with the GSA Matter, we retained outside legal counsel and forensic accountants to conduct the Review, which resulted in $1.2 million in advisory fees incurred during the first nine months of 2019.



(5) On April 27, 2018, we invested $1.8 million in present4D GmbH ("present4D"), a software solutions provider for professional virtual reality presentations and training environments, in the form of an equity capital contribution. During the second quarter of 2019, we determined it is more likely than not that we will not recover our cost basis in present4D and recorded an impairment charge of $1.5 million, which is included in Other expense, net.



(6) Driven primarily by return-to-provision adjustments identified in the preparation of our 2018 U.S. tax return and changes in our reserve for uncertain tax positions due to a change in our judgment on the recognition of a tax position.