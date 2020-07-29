FARO to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2020

LAKE MARY, Fla., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO), the global leader for 3D measurement, imaging and realization solutions for 3D metrology, architecture, construction and engineering, and public safety analytics applications, today announced that after market close on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. In conjunction with the release, Michael D. Burger, President and CEO, and Allen Muhich, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (800) 347-7407 (U.S.) or +1 (203) 518-9704 (International) and using the passcode FARO. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at: https://www.faro.com/about-faro/investor-relations/events

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About FARO

For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to quickly and easily measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision and immediacy. For more information, visit http://www.faro.com.

