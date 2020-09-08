Farouk Systems, Inc. Donates Over $4 Million Worth of Biosilk® Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer and CHI® Hair Care Products for Hurricane Laura Relief

HOUSTON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farouk Systems, Inc. (FSI), the creators of CHI® and Biosilk®, announced that it will donate over $4 million worth of Biosilk® Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer and CHI Hair Care to support relief efforts in Lake Charles, Louisiana after Hurricane Laura caused catastrophic destruction and flooding along the United States' Gulf Coast.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to those in Louisiana who have been affected by Hurricane Laura," said Dr. Farouk Shami, Founder and Chairman of Farouk Systems, Inc. "We are committed to helping our friends and family in Louisiana."

Farouk Shami, Founder & Chairman of Farouk Systems, Inc.

The charitable donation of health and beauty products and hand sanitizers from the Houston-based haircare company will help the City of Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter and his office respond to the needs of their community and help keep residents safe in the most impacted areas. Products will be distributed on Saturday, September 5th, between noon and 5:00 p.m. in the parking lot of New Look Furniture which is located at 1115 North MLK HWY, Lake Charles, LA 70601.

"We love our neighbors in Louisiana and we will support them now more than ever," said Dr. Shami. "Our haircare company is dedicated to giving back to communities in need and making a significant impact among those most affected by natural disasters. We will announce additional dates to help those affected in Beaumont and Port Arthur."

In 2020, Farouk Systems, Inc. has already contributed well over $1 million worth of Biosilk® Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer and CHI® Natural Gardens Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer to the cities of Houston, Tomball, and Fort Bend County. Hundreds of haircare items and hand sanitizers have also been gifted to healthcare workers across the United States in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

