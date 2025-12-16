Farouk Systems, Inc. Founder Dr. Farouk Shami Makes History as the First Arab American to Light the Christmas Tree in Bethlehem, Palestine

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Bethlehem held its first Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony since 2022, symbolizing renewed hope, unity, steadfastness and resilience. The ceremony, titled "Peace to the World Shining in Bethlehem," took place in Manger Square on December 6, 2025.

Bethlehem Christmas Tree Lighting with Dr. Farouk Shami Right to Left: Mayor of Bethlehem, Mr. Maher Canawati; Dr. Farouk Shami, Founder and Chairman of Farouk Systems, Inc.; Dr. Ramzi Khouri, Head of the Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine; and Muhammad Taha Hassan, Governor of Bethlehem. Photo Credit: Iyad Al-Atiyyaat

Dr. Farouk Shami, Founder and Chairman of Farouk Systems, Inc., the U.S. based global innovator behind the internationally renowned CHI® and BioSilk® haircare brands, was personally invited as the Distinguished Guest of Honor to light the Christmas tree by the Mayor of Bethlehem, Maher Nicola Canawati. Canawati praised Shami as a distinguished national figure whose international success continues to bring pride to the Palestinian people.

Thousands filled Manger Square as the city welcomed the blessed Christmas season with music, prayer, and celebration. This year's lighting held deep emotional resonance, serving as a moment of healing and unity. Lights illuminated Bethlehem's night sky as a symbol of renewed hope - an emotional reminder of the city's message to the world as the birthplace of Jesus Christ.

Dr. Shami shared how honored he felt to take part in the celebration, describing Bethlehem as the City of Love and Peace to the World and expressing the profound spiritual meaning of returning to his homeland at a time when unity and hope are so deeply needed.

"I am truly grateful for this invitation and deeply honored to stand in my blessed city of Bethlehem and my beloved Palestine. Being here side by side with you and our people fills me with immense joy as we light a message of peace and hope for the world. God bless you, Bethlehem, Palestine, and the world," Dr. Shami shares.

The event also comes as Farouk Systems, Inc. prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2026 - four decades of innovation, sustainability, and global leadership in professional haircare. Dr. Shami's participation in Bethlehem's ceremony further reflects his lifelong mission of bridging cultures through philanthropy, entrepreneurship, and peace-driven initiatives, inspiring a message of global solidarity in a time when it is needed most.

