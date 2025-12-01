Farpoint Established to Support Allied Training for Uncrewed Systems Operations and C2 Integration.

Farpoint unites the International Defence Aerospace Group (US), Quanti (CZ), TRL Drones (CZ) and Vrgineers (US-CZ) to deliver fully simulated, interoperable drone warfare training to tactical operators and command-level teams.

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new multinational defence consortium, Farpoint (CZ), has been established to deliver a new standard in tactical and command-level drone warfare training. Bringing together capabilities from Quanti, TRL Drones, Vrgineers, and the International Defence Aerospace Group (IDAG), Farpoint is dedicated to preparing forces to command, integrate, and defend against uncrewed systems in modern conflict. This initiative integrates tactical insights and operational lessons from recent conflicts with state-of-the-art simulation technologies linked directly to real drone hardware, combining the strengths of its founders into a deployable, NATO-aligned training capability.

"We're not just training operators — we're developing commanders," said Portia Roscoe, Programme Director. "Farpoint combines the technological excellence of its founders with operational insight from the frontline. Our mission is to ensure that allied personnel are ready to plan, coordinate and execute within the evolving battlespace — interoperable, deployable, and prepared to lead."

Training built for today — engineered for tomorrow

Farpoint's capability roadmap responds to an urgent operational gap: rapidly scalable, fully simulated, integrated tactical synthetic training for drone operators. These initial modules focus on decision-making, mission execution, and resilience under contested conditions. The courses include high-fidelity, repeatable mission environments to build operator proficiency quickly and safely in conditions which can be costly to simulate in a live training environment. Designed for rapid deployment and standardised assessment, the platform produces measurable outcomes to ensure readiness at scale.

In parallel, the consortium is developing a complementary command-level training pathway to prepare tactical leaders and C2 teams to integrate uncrewed systems into broader battlespace management. These modules will address operational planning, legal and rules-of-engagement considerations, and coalition interoperability at the command level.

Integrated technology. Proven capability.

Farpoint utilises the Vrgineers technological stack, a US and Czech based company specializing in high-fidelity simulation technologies that deliver unmatched realism. The Farpoint simulator solution enables operators to experience high-fidelity virtual environments and direct hands-on control within a single compact, deployable system designed for rapid global deployment and consistent training outcomes.

By incorporating VBS 4.0, the professional military simulation environment developed by OneArc and BAE Systems, the Farpoint solution can seamlessly integrate with existing training scenarios used by current customers across the virtual battlefield.

"UAV systems are increasingly deployed in complex, high-risk environments where operator readiness directly determines mission success. Continuous, effective training must be a strategic capability," said Jiri Janousek, from TRL Drones. "It must be easy to use, and provide realistic mission environments and evaluation so operators are always fully prepared."

Public debut at I/ITSEC 2025

Farpoint will make its public debut at I/ITSEC 2025 in Orlando, Florida, from 1–5 December 2025, exhibiting alongside Vrgineers at Booth #1760. Portia Roscoe and consortium partners will be available for briefings and to coordinate follow-up meetings with interested parties.

About Farpoint

Farpoint is a defence training consortium formed by Vrgineers, Quanti, TRL Drones, and the International Defence Aerospace Group (IDAG). The consortium delivers NATO-aligned, fully simulated drone warfare training solutions that prepare operators today and develop commanders for tomorrow. Its integrated technologies are designed to be interoperable, deployable, and future-ready.

About consortium partners

About Vrgineers

Vrgineers is a Czech-U.S. company developing cutting-edge virtual and mixed reality solutions for professional pilot training. Trusted by global air forces, defense contractors, and aerospace organizations, Vrgineers combines innovation, performance, and security to redefine training in the modern defense ecosystem.

About TRL Drones

TRL Drones is a Czech technology company focused on the development and production of autonomous unmanned aircraft, including complete in-house hardware and software solutions. With experience in both civil and defence sectors, we design, manufacture advanced UAV systems for customers worldwide.

About IDAG

Founded in 2016, IDAG is an aviation solutions provider based in the United States and Europe, serving government and commercial operators in demanding environments. IDAG delivers platform sales and leasing, avionics integration and modernization, depot and field level MRO, flight operations, training, and solutions consulting. The company supports certified training and maintenance activities in the U.S. and Europe, including EASA compliant helicopter MRO capabilities in Budapest, and manages a global parts and logistics network to ensure just-in-time delivery for fleet sustainment. IDAG is an authorized sales agent for MD Helicopters, supporting customers across Central and Eastern Europe and other international markets. For more information, visit www.idagcorp.com .

About Quanti

Quanti is a Czech technology company delivering custom digital solutions and hardware across web, mobile, and enterprise platforms.

Founded in 2010 by graduates of the Czech Technical University in Prague, Quanti has grown into a trusted partner for companies seeking innovation, reliability, and craftsmanship in both software and hardware development. With over a decade of experience and a team of more than 150 specialists, Quanti helps clients transform ideas into scalable digital products — from e-commerce and IoT to AR/VR and AI-powered systems.

