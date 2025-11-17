Farpointe Data Readers Now Support AccessGrid issued credentials, Bringing Effortless Wallet Access to Every Door

The fastest way to transform any entrance into a seamless mobile experience

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessGrid today announced a partnership with Farpointe Data, providing the fastest path to deploy Mobile Wallet based credentials using NFC technology. This partnership transforms the everyday experience of entering buildings, replacing plastic cards with the effortless convenience users already love on their mobile devices.

AccessGrid represents a breakthrough in mobile access deployment, reducing what traditionally takes 6-12 months to just 1-2 weeks. The result is access control that feels as natural and intuitive as making a contactless payment.

A New Era of Access

Instant Familiarity: Users simply add their access credential to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet, then tap their phone just like they would for Apple Wallet or Google Pay. No apps to download, no passwords to remember, no cards to carry.

Remarkably Fast Deployment: AccessGrid's purpose-built platform turns complex mobile wallet integration into a streamlined 1-2 week process, making advanced access control achievable for any organization.

Thoughtfully Designed Flexibility: The integration works seamlessly across Farpointe's Conekt line of readers — gracefully supporting both mobile and traditional credentials during any transition.

Intelligent Economics: Mobile credentials eliminate the ongoing costs and complexity of physical card management, while delivering the premium experience users expect from modern technology.

Technology That Just Works

The partnership combines Farpointe's proven contactless expertise with AccessGrid's specialized mobile credential platform. The result is enterprise-grade security wrapped in consumer-grade simplicity. NFC technology ensures reliable communication in any environment, while advanced encryption protects every interaction.

Redefining What's Possible

This collaboration reflects a fundamental shift in how we think about access control — from managing cards and readers to creating experiences that feel natural and delightful. Organizations can now offer their users the same seamless convenience they've come to expect from the best mobile experiences.

The integration is available immediately, with complete documentation and support through Farpointe Data's authorized dealers and AccessGrid's deployment specialists.

About Farpointe Data and AccessGrid

Farpointe Data creates contactless RFID solutions that power secure access for thousands of organizations worldwide. AccessGrid specializes in making mobile wallet access control deployment fast, simple, and reliable.

For more information, please reach out to [email protected]

SOURCE AccessGrid, Inc.