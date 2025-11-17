Farr Family Dentistry Announces Opening of New Dental Practice in Milledgeville, GA

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Farr Family Dentistry is proud to announce the opening of its newly renovated dental practice in Milledgeville, GA. The practice, founded in 2025 by Milledgeville native Dr. H. Taylor Farr, combines a welcoming, family-friendly environment with advanced technology and comprehensive dental care.

"We are excited to open Farr Family Dentistry and serve the community I've always called home," said Dr. Taylor Farr, founder of Farr Family Dentistry. "Our goal is to provide compassionate, high-quality dentistry in a modern space where patients feel comfortable and cared for."

Dr. Farr is a graduate of John Milledge Academy, the University of Georgia, and the Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University. He furthered his training through an Advanced Education in General Dentistry residency at the Charlie Norwood VA, where he gained advanced expertise in implants, endodontics, and prosthodontics. Returning to Milledgeville to open his practice represents a homecoming and a commitment to supporting the oral health needs of the local community.

The office at 395 Meadow Ridge Circle has undergone extensive renovations to create a modern, welcoming environment, now equipped with advanced technology such as CBCT imaging and digital intraoral scanning.

Farr Family Dentistry has also launched a new website, https://www.farrfamilydentistry.com , designed to provide convenient access to information about the practice, its services, and online appointment requests.

Farr Family Dentistry provides a wide range of dental services and procedures, including:

Preventive and family dentistry

Restorative dentistry

Cosmetic dentistry

Dental implants

Endodontics

Clear aligner therapy

Sedation dentistry

Emergency dental care

About Farr Family Dentistry

Founded in 2025, Farr Family Dentistry is committed to delivering personalized, high-quality dental care in Milledgeville, GA. Led by Dr. H. Taylor Farr, the practice offers preventive, restorative, cosmetic, and advanced services in a newly renovated office featuring modern dental technology. Farr Family Dentistry is located at 395 Meadow Ridge Cir, Milledgeville, GA 31061. For more information, visit https://www.farrfamilydentistry.com or call 478-223-9975.

