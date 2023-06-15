Farragut Square Group Unveils Premium Content with Its New Website

News provided by

FARRAGUT SQUARE GROUP

15 Jun, 2023, 09:05 ET

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Farragut Square Group, a leading healthcare research and advisory firm, announced the launch of its newly rebranded website, https://www.farragutsquaregroup.com/. The refresh better enables Farragut clients to navigate the extensive range of services offered and gain market-leading insights from experts who shape the conversations and decision-making in health care reimbursement, regulatory, and compliance.

Continue Reading

"I remain humbled by and grateful for the quality of clients who continue to trust us to lead them forward," said Alina DiDonato, Co-Founder of Farragut and Senior Managing Director. "Our new website showcases our unmatched expertise in helping private equity owned healthcare provider assets grow and sell appropriately".

Key sections helpful to visitors include:

1. Who We Help: Visit the specific service need of your organization, check out logos of the reputed clients, and watch testimonials.

2. Our Story: Delve into the rich foundation that fuels Farragut's mission and vision. The co-founders bring to life the origin story and the drive behind creating continuous success for clients. 

3. Contact Us: Reach out to the designated team with any inquiries.

"I am pleased that our core team has taken its 20+ years of unique process knowledge to continue to be the market leader in helping clients navigate the difficult shoals of ever-changing reimbursement and coverage policies in the healthcare landscape," said Brian Fortune, Co-Founder of Farragut and Senior Managing Director.

As the internal consulting arm of McDermott Will & Emery, the premier healthcare-focused law firm in the US, the Farragut team is at the forefront of federal and state regulatory developments and is an experienced partner to private equity firms and their portfolio companies.

"The Farragut team works alongside McDermott Will & Emery partners, helping renowned private equity investors and C-suite leaders execute healthcare deals and drive enterprise value. Their insightful diligence and advisory services help our clients realize opportunities, and we are proud to partner with them on transactions," said Jerry Sokol, the Global Head of McDermott's Healthcare Practice Group. "Over these last several years, their offerings have become integral to the core of services we offer to our healthcare clients."

As the challenges faced by the health care market become tougher, Farragut's extreme specialty around M&A transactions and integration-related due diligence helps development teams turbocharge efficiency. They advise specialties of all sizes, including behavioral health, dental, dermatology, ophthalmology, cardiology, and women's health. 

For inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE FARRAGUT SQUARE GROUP

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.