Farrell Fritz, P.C. Provides Notice Following Data Security Event

UNIONDALE, N.Y., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farrell Fritz, P.C. ("Farrell Fritz") is providing notice of a data security event that may have involved personal information belonging to certain current and former patients.

Farrell Fritz became aware of a network disruption on July 18, 2025. With the assistance of cybersecurity specialists, it promptly took steps to ensure the security of its environment and launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the disruption. As a result of the investigation, it determined that an unauthorized actor acquired certain information. It then engaged third-party specialists to review the impacted dataset. After a thorough review of that dataset, it was determined that certain personal information was contained within it. Farrell Fritz worked diligently to identify the individuals to whom that personal information related and to provide notification of the event to them.

The accessible information varied by individuals and may have included individuals' names in combination with driver's license or state identification number, Social Security numbers or individual taxpayer identification numbers, passport number, U.S. Alien Registration Number, employer identification number, financial account information, payment card information, digital signature, employer identification number, date of birth, student identification number, birth certificate, mother's maiden name, unique government-issued identification number, medical information, and health insurance information. Please note that not all data elements were affected for all individuals.

Farrell Fritz has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the event and address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and can be reached at 1-833-877-0519.

The privacy and protection of all information is a top priority for Farrell Fritz, which deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this may cause.

SOURCE Farrell Fritz, P.C.