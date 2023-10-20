Farris, Riley & Pitt Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit on Behalf of Family of Jamea Harris

News provided by

Farris, Riley & Pitt, LLP

20 Oct, 2023, 15:10 ET

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Farris, Riley & Pitt, a nationally-recognized personal injury law firm, has been retained by the family of Jamea Harris and has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Darius Miles, Michael Lynn Davis, and Brandon Miller (7:23-cv-01424-LSC, U.S. District Court – Northern District of Alabama Western Division). Jamea Harris died as a result of a gunshot wound on January 15 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and two former University of Alabama student athletes have been charged. The firearm was allegedly brought to the location of her eventual death by Brandon Miller. The following statement is issued on behalf of Jamea Harris' family:

Words will never accurately describe the heartbreak we feel in the wake of Jamea's devastating and unnecessary death. We have several unanswered questions surrounding the events leading to the shooting death of our daughter and our is hope to get answers.

Jamea was taken from our family, her friends, and her son Kaine by a senseless act of gun violence. For those who are mourning her loss with us: We thank you for the light of love and support you have shown our family during these difficult times. To all others, we request that you afford our family privacy pending the full outcome of this matter. We ask that you direct any and all inquiries to our attorney Kirby Farris.

This suit is filed by Kirby Farris and Malia Tartt. Kirby Farris is a founding partner of Farris, Riley & Pitt, LLP.

About the firm:
Farris, Riley & Pitt is a full-service plaintiff's firm based in Birmingham, Alabama. Farris, Riley & Pitt has represented clients affected by a wide range of personal injury or serious accidents in the state of Alabama and beyond for more than 27 years. If you or someone you know needs legal services, contact Farris, Riley & Pitt by calling 205-324-1212 or by email at [email protected]. For more information, visit the firm's website at deliveringjustice.com.   

SOURCE Farris, Riley & Pitt, LLP

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.