Farro Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.16%, market driven by the growth of the organized retail sector globally - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Farro market is to grow by USD 65.18 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 11.16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The growth of the organized retail sector globally is notably driving market growth. To enhance sales and revenue, companies prioritize improving distribution networks, especially through organized retailing. The global expansion of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores offers consumers a convenient and diverse selection of Farro-based products, including Farro, Ancient grains, Whole grains, Organic farro, Farro varieties, Farro recipes, Gluten-free farro, Farro products, Farro dishes, Farro salad, and Farro soup.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Farro Market 2023-2027

The farro market covers the following areas:

Growing prominence for online shopping is an emerging trend in the market. However, the availability of substitutes is the major challenge impeding market growth.

The farro market analysis includes product (conventional farro and organic farro), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The Farro market share growth of the conventional Farro segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for conventional farro is set to rise due to increased consumer awareness of its health benefits. The segment's growth will be driven by the affordability of conventional farro and its widespread use in various food and beverage applications.

Agribosco SRL

Anson Mills

Bluebird Grain Farms

Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

CALLERIS snc DI CALLERIS GIOVANNI and C.

Hodmedod Ltd.

HW Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

La Rustichella DAbruzzo SpA

Molino Rachello Srl

Natures Earthly Choice

Piovesana Biscotti Spa

Poggio del Farro srl

PROMETEO SRL

Roland Foods LLC

Standard Process Inc.

Timeless Seeds Inc.

Urban Platter

Vigo Importing Co.

Whole Foods Market Services Inc.

Woodland Foods Ltd.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

