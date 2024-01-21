Farro Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.16%, market driven by the growth of the organized retail sector globally - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

21 Jan, 2024, 21:35 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Farro market is to grow by USD 65.18 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 11.16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The growth of the organized retail sector globally is notably driving market growth. To enhance sales and revenue, companies prioritize improving distribution networks, especially through organized retailing. The global expansion of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores offers consumers a convenient and diverse selection of Farro-based products, including Farro, Ancient grains, Whole grains, Organic farro, Farro varieties, Farro recipes, Gluten-free farro, Farro products, Farro dishes, Farro salad, and Farro soup. More details on Market size and cverage with Historic and forcast opportunities (2017 to 2027). Download a Free Sample Report in minutes!

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Farro Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Farro Market 2023-2027

The farro market covers the following areas:

Growing prominence for online shopping is an emerging trend in the market. However, the availability of substitutes is the major challenge impeding market growth. 

The farro market analysis includes product (conventional farro and organic farro), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The Farro market share growth of the conventional Farro segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for conventional farro is set to rise due to increased consumer awareness of its health benefits. The segment's growth will be driven by the affordability of conventional farro and its widespread use in various food and beverage applications.

The sample report provides information on market dynamics and give data for Market Opportunity Transformation Growth  &Capitalization - View a Free Sample Report

  • Agribosco SRL
  • Anson Mills
  • Bluebird Grain Farms
  • Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.
  • CALLERIS snc DI CALLERIS GIOVANNI and C.
  • Hodmedod Ltd.
  • HW Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
  • La Rustichella DAbruzzo SpA
  • Molino Rachello Srl
  • Natures Earthly Choice
  • Piovesana Biscotti Spa
  • Poggio del Farro srl
  • PROMETEO SRL
  • Roland Foods LLC
  • Standard Process Inc.
  • Timeless Seeds Inc.
  • Urban Platter
  • Vigo Importing Co.
  • Whole Foods Market Services Inc.
  • Woodland Foods Ltd.

Woodland Foods Ltd. - The company offers farro namely Montebello Farro as its key offering.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The dips and spreads market size is projected to increase by USD 29.85 billion, at a CAGR of 5.82% between between 2023 and 2028

The trail mixes market size is projected to increase by USD 6.53 billion, at a CAGR of 6.68% between 2023 and 2028.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

5.06% CAGR to be Recorded in Automotive Rack And Pinion Steering System Market between 2022 and 2027, 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

5.06% CAGR to be Recorded in Automotive Rack And Pinion Steering System Market between 2022 and 2027, 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The automotive rack and pinion steering system market is estimated to grow by USD 5.25 billion from 2023 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at...
Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market: Europe projected to account for 36% of the market's growth by 2028.

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market: Europe projected to account for 36% of the market's growth by 2028.

The key companies include Aarkay Food Products Ltd., Aipu Food Industry, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Akola Chemicals Ltd., and BELVITA FOOD INGREDIENTS PVT....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.