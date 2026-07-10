With Founding Support from American First Credit Union, Farr's Best Deepens Its Investment in Developing and Platforming the Next Generation of Student Leaders

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farr's Best , a national nonprofit founded by Andre Farr to strengthen families and communities, welcomed a partnership with Sacramento State University's Black Honors College to develop and platform the next generation of student leaders — anchored by the presentation of Farr's Best inaugural Speech & Debate Scholarship award during the organization's annual Family Leadership Summit.

Farr's Best Announces $100,000 Student Scholarship Campaign During Summit at Sacramento State's Black Honors College Post this Farr's Best Family Leadership Summit 2026 at Sacramento State University's Black Honors College. (L-R) Aiden Wates-Gee, 2026 Farr's Best Speech & Debate Scholarship Recipient; Michael Williams, Senior Vice President of Consumer Lending and Member Experience, American First Credit Union; Andre Farr, Chairman of Executive Member Group and Founder, Farr's Best; and Debra Johnson, Director, Speech & Debate Scholarship, Farr's Best. Photo taken June 20, 2026. (Photo Credit: Sac State)

Established with founding support from American First Credit Union , the scholarship recognizes outstanding achievement in speech and debate. A $5,000 scholarship award — the first presented under a broader $100,000 fundraising campaign to expand the program nationwide — was awarded to Aiden Wates-Gee. Aiden, a 2026 high school graduate with a 4.1 GPA, will be attending an honors college in the fall.

"American First Credit Union's mission is to serve our communities," said Michael Williams, Senior Vice President of Consumer Lending and Member Experience, American First Credit Union. "It was an honor to partner with Andre Farr and the Farr's Best family on this scholarship program, and after meeting Aiden personally, I couldn't think of a more worthy and inspiring recipient."

The presentation was the culminating moment of the three-day Summit, held June 19–21 in collaboration with the City of Rancho Cordova and Sacramento State University , built around one belief: Leadership begins at home, grows through education, and flourishes in community. Families were welcomed to the convening by university leaders, including Aniesha K. Mitchell, J.D., Senior Vice President for Student Affairs & Inclusive Excellence, and Dr. Boatamo "Ati" Mosupyoe, Dean of Students and Chief Administration Officer for Sacramento State Black Honors College.

"I am grateful and honored that Farr's Best hosted a powerful convening at Sacramento State. We look forward to further collaborations that elevate our partnership, which seeks to strengthen families and promote college going," said Dr. Luke Wood, President, Sacramento State University.

"The launch of this scholarship represents far more than financial assistance," said Andre Farr, Chairman of Executive Member Group and founder of Farr's Best. "It represents our commitment to building leaders before titles are earned and before careers begin. Leadership is cultivated in families, strengthened through education, refined through mentorship, and sustained by communities that intentionally invest in one another. Our responsibility is to create opportunities that allow the next generation not simply to succeed, but to lead."

Held across Father's Day weekend, the Summit paired purpose with leadership: Friday's Juneteenth Exchange centered on economic opportunity; Saturday featured the Meeting of the Minds: Academia panel — featuring Dr. Marsha Roberts, Lybroan James, Allyson Gipson, and James H. Shelton III — on family leadership and educational excellence, along with a keynote from leadership coach & author Willie C. Hooks; and Sunday's Father's Day celebration at the Sacramento State Aquatic Center closed the weekend with fellowship and family activities.

The Summit was made possible by City of Rancho Cordova as Anchor Partner, with supporting partners American First Credit Union , Marriott , Solidigm , Sacramento State , Krystal Spa , KozPure , Lead Star Security , Farr's Best , and SMUD , along with Elliott Homes , McCarthy/MBC , and Atlas Disposal . Planning is already underway for the 2027 Farr's Best Family Leadership Summit, with organizers committed to expanding scholarships and leadership programming for families nationwide.

About Farr's Best

Farr's Best is a national nonprofit dedicated to building strong families, inspiring leadership, and transforming communities. Through signature programs — including Walk, Run & Ride , Kings Tribe, Queens Court, and its scholarship and financial-literacy initiatives — Farr's Best equips hundreds of families each year with the tools to lead with confidence, live well, and build a lasting legacy. Its flagship event, the Family Leadership Summit, convenes families and leaders each year over Father's Day weekend.

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