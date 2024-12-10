Farsight Partners and AB CarVal announce $1 billion investment partnership

Organizations will collaborate to pursue specialty finance solutions in life and health insurance

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Farsight Partners, a London, UK-based insurance specialty finance investment adviser, has finalized an agreement with funds managed by AB CarVal to source and advise on up to $1 billion of transactions, primarily across Europe and the U.S. Farsight Partners are experts in specialty finance transactions linked to primarily life and health insurance outcomes. AB CarVal is an established global alternative investment manager with more than 37 years of experience in speciality and asset-based finance.

Farsight Partners was advised by Clockhouse Capital on this agreement.

Paul Whiting, founder and CEO of Farsight Partners, said, "The sophisticated team at AB CarVal understands our strategy and provide complementary expertise. We look forward to working with them in developing innovative transactions with insurance counterparties."

Robert Sinclair, managing director with AB CarVal, said, "Insurance-linked financing is a natural extension and complement to our established alternative credit platform and asset-based finance strategies, offering familiar structures with a diversifying source of risk. We are pleased to be working with Farsight Partners whose experience and knowledge in sourcing, underwriting and managing these assets is a key differentiator in this market."

About Farsight Partners

Farsight Partners was founded in 2021 by Paul Whiting. Whiting was previously Chief Underwriting Officer (Life) at a $7 billion London-based asset management firm specialising in insurance linked securities. Farsight Partners specialises in bringing to life novel, complex, and time critical insurance and financing solutions working in partnership with a range of counterparties, especially smaller and new businesses. Farsight Partners is an appointed representative of Sapia Partners LLP which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. For more information, visit farsightpartners.co.uk.

About AB CarVal

AB CarVal is an established global alternative investment manager and part of AllianceBernstein's Private Alternatives business. Since 1987, AB CarVal's team has navigated through ever-changing credit market cycles, opportunistically investing $151 billion in 5,800 transactions across 82 countries. Today, AB CarVal has approximately $19 billion* in assets under management in corporate securities, loan portfolios, structured credit and hard assets. Additional information about AB CarVal may be found at www.abcarval.com.

*AUM is comprised fee-earning AUM and fee-eligible AUM. Fee-earning AUM includes those assets currently qualified to generate management fees. Fee-eligible AUM includes capital that is committed to an AB CarVal Fund but is currently uncalled or recallable. The number represented here excludes assets under AB CarVal's management that are not generating management fees due to the maturity of the Fund but includes amounts that do not generate management fees solely due to AB CarVal's decision not to charge management fees.

