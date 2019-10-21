Fart Ninjas 'Gross Out' Action Figure Line Launches at Retail in Time to be the Next Hot Holiday Toy

VAN NUYS, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Funrise, Inc., a leading global toy manufacturer announced the retail launch of Fart Ninjas, the "silent, butt deadly" boys action-figure line with an ingenious electronic feature that triggers fart sounds and surprises unsuspecting individuals. Trained in the art of espionage, gassassination, and skilled in martial farts, Fart Ninjas come in two different sizes with a variety of fart sounds and collectible poses. A free to download app on the Google Play store is also available for virtual pranks.

Funrise's Fart Ninjas ‘gross out’ collectible farting figures launch at retail in time to be the next hot holiday toy and stocking stuffer.

"Despite the many high priced and high tech toys in the toy aisles this holiday season, kids will always love evergreen gross-out toys, especially anything to do with fart sounds," said Stephanie Simpson Bughi, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing, Funrise. "Kids will love to collect Fart Ninjas to surprise and prank their friends when they least expect it! Fart Ninjas will make great stocking stuffers and holiday gifts under the tree."

Fart Ninjas Series 1 features 8 different collectible figures, each with 10 realistic motion-activated fart sounds. Characters include Dragon Gas, Kung Pi Yew, Sensei Smell, Shadow Ripper, Silent Samurai, StinkFoo, Warrior Burner and Windbreak Warrior.

Fart Ninjas XL are larger 5" figures styled in armor with two different prank modes, motion activated or remote control, allowing Fart Ninjas to "fart on demand" with the push of a button. In addition to the 10 realistic fart sounds, the XL figures can even record fart sounds for endless possibilities! The Fart Ninjas XL characters, Ihira Fart and Mythical Hot Wind, also include two 'martial farts' accessories.

Fart Ninjas are available at Target, Amazon and other major retailers nationwide with an SRP of $5.99 for Basic Figures and an SRP of $14.99 for XL Figures. For more information, visit https://fartninjas.funrise.com.

About Funrise

Funrise is a global innovator and industry leader in the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of toys worldwide. Delivering fun for kids of all ages, Funrise's portfolio consists of its own brands including GAZILLION®, HERODRIVE™, FART NINJAS™ and RAINBOW BUTTERFLY UNICORN KITTY™, as well as licensed brands such as CAT®. For more information, visit https://www.funrise.com.

