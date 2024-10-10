Farther Secures $72 Million Series C from CapitalG and Viewpoint Ventures to Continue Revolutionizing Wealth Management

Farther's AUM Surges 5x Year-Over-Year, Surpassing $5B

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Farther, the leading technology-centric financial advisory firm, closed a $72 million Series C funding round to expand its advisor network and enhance its wealth management platform. Co-led by CapitalG, the independent growth fund of Alphabet (Google's parent company), and Viewpoint Ventures, this funding round elevates Farther's post-money valuation to $542 million.

The funding comes as Farther surpasses $5 billion in assets under management (AUM), a milestone that reflects 5x year-over-year growth. This success underscores the power of Farther's proprietary, custom-built technology – which drives operational efficiencies, boosts advisor productivity and payouts, and accelerates asset growth.

"We built Farther to enable advisors to focus on what truly matters: delivering value to their clients," said Taylor Matthews, CEO and co-founder of Farther. "Removing operational and administrative hurdles creates growth opportunities for our advisors, and they can offer a superior experience to even more clients. This capital infusion signals strong market confidence in that vision. With this investment, we will continue enhancing Farther's technology to set a new benchmark for wealth management advisors and clients alike."

Seasoned advisors are drawn to Farther's cutting-edge technology, white-glove support, and advisor-first culture. Farther's technology enables advisors to dedicate 90% of their time to client interactions and prospecting – 4x more than is typical. That helps them simultaneously grow their books of business faster and deliver more for their clients. Free from mandatory minimums and non-compete agreements, advisors are empowered to build client bases that align with their personal goals, backed by a transparent payout structure and equity in the firm.

"At CapitalG, we take a deep, thesis-driven approach to investments. We spent years looking for companies with the potential to transform the wealth management industry. We were drawn to Farther both for its strong leadership team and for its unique business model which pairs world-class, proprietary technology with human expertise. This creates an ideal environment in which both advisors and clients flourish, and a flywheel which will continue to attract best-in-class advisors to the Farther platform," said Jesse Wedler, general partner at CapitalG. "We look forward to helping them further scale their innovative wealth management business."

"We've been impressed with how fast Farther is growing organically, especially in an industry where growth has mostly come from M&A," said Drew Aldrich, founder and managing partner of Viewpoint Ventures. "Viewpoint's thesis-driven strategy was purpose-built to invest in firms, like Farther, that transform human-powered markets. In our experience, attracting the best advisors to a tech-enabled platform like Farther's leads to accelerating advantage and, ultimately, industry dominance."

With the latest investment, Farther has raised more than $118 million in total funding. The company's existing investor base includes Bessemer Venture Partners, Context Ventures, Cota Capital, Khosla Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, MassMutual Ventures, and Moneta Venture Capital.

About Farther

Farther is the nation's leading technology-centric wealth management firm – empowering expert advisors with cutting-edge technology to deliver an efficient, comprehensive, and elite client experience. The fastest-growing RIA in the country, Farther manages over $5 billion in assets across 100+ wealth managers and 5,000 clients. For more information, visit https://farther.com/.

About CapitalG

CapitalG, Alphabet's independent growth fund, invests in remarkable companies transforming the fields of enterprise infrastructure, security, and data; fintech; and consumer services and marketplaces. CapitalG partners with growth stage companies in their transition from startup to scale up through hands-on assistance from its in-house growth team and connections to Google's engineering, product, marketing, sales and people operations experts worldwide. More than 35,000 Googlers and Alphabet leaders have engaged with CapitalG portfolio companies, including Airbnb, CrowdStrike, Databricks, Duolingo, Freshworks, Gusto, Lyft, Stripe, UiPath and Zscaler, among others. Learn more at https://capitalg.com/.

About Viewpoint Ventures

Viewpoint Ventures is a thesis-driven, late-stage venture capital firm based in New York City. The firm focuses on businesses that empower human "producers" (such as advisors, agents, and brokers) with technology and services to unlock growth. Viewpoint targets industries where producers are central, including wealth management, real estate, and insurance. Learn more at https://www.viewpoint.vc/.

