Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Coty, Inc. (COTY)

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is hereby given that Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, Case No. 1:19-cv-00628-LPS, on behalf of shareholders of Coty, Inc. ("Coty" or the "Company") (NYSE: COTY) who have been harmed by Coty's and its board of directors' (the "Board") alleged violations of Sections 14(e) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with JAB Holdings Company ("JAB").

On February 12, 2019, the Company announced that JAB, through its affiliate Cottage Holdco, intended to commence an all cash tender offer in which JAB would seek to acquire 150 million shares of Coty common stock at a purchase price of $11.65 per share (the "Tender Offer").

The complaint alleges that the Schedule 14D-9 Solicitation/Recommendation Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2019, violates Sections 14(e) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act because it provides materially incomplete and misleading information about the Company and the Tender Offer, including information concerning the Company's financial projections and analysis, on which the Board relied to recommend the Tender Offer as fair to Coty shareholders.

