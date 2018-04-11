Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.

On January 29, 2018, the Board caused the Company to enter into an Agreement and Plan of Merger ("Merger Agreement"), under which the Company's shareholders stand to receive a $103.75 cash dividend per share, plus stock constituting 13% of the combined company.

The complaint alleges that the preliminary proxy statement (the "Proxy") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 8, 2018, violates Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act because it provides materially incomplete and misleading information about the Company and the Proposed Transaction, including information concerning the Company's financial projections and analysis, on which the Board relied to recommend the Proposed Merger as fair to DPSG shareholders.

Plaintiff is represented by Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a law firm with extensive experience in prosecuting class actions, and significant expertise in actions involving corporate fraud. Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, was founded in 1995 and the firm maintains its principal office in New York City, with offices in Delaware, California, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. If you wish to discuss this action, or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

