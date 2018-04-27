NEW YORK, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential wrongdoing at ABM Industries Incorporated ("ABM" or the "Company") (NYSE: ABM).
The investigation focuses on whether the Company and/or its directors and officers breached their fiduciary duties.
Request more information now by clicking here: www.faruqilaw.com/ABM. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Take Action
If you currently own ABM stock and would like to discuss your legal rights, please visit www.faruqilaw.com/ABM. You can also contact us by calling Stuart J. Guber or Alex B. Heller toll free at (215) 277-5770 or by sending an e-mail to sguber@faruqilaw.com or aheller@faruqilaw.com.
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding ABM's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.
Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.
Stuart J. Guber
Alex B. Heller
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
101 Greenwood Avenue, Suite 600
Jenkintown, PA 19046
Tel: (215) 277-5770
Email: sguber@faruqilaw.com
aheller@faruqilaw.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faruqi--faruqi-llp-is-investigating-abm-industries-inc-abm-on-behalf-of-its-shareholders-300638078.html
SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP
Share this article